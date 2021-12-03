At 16.27% CAGR, Industrial Hemp Market Accounted for USD 3.91 Bn in 2020 says Brandessence Market Research

PUNE, India, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Brandessence Market Research, the hemp industry projections are on a promising trajectory to grow at promising 16.27% CAGR during 2021-2027 period. The Industrial hemp market forecast estimated that industrial hemp accounted for USD 3.91 billion in 2020. Growing demand for hemp food products, nutraceuticals, beverages, alternative protein sources, among others remain key drivers in regions like North America.

The legalization of marijuana in 18 states in the United States has increased the promise of already robust growth of hemp market. At its peak, industrial hemp fetched $45-50 per pound in 2018. The covid-19 crisis has had a negative impact on industrial hemp with slowdown in demand. United States Agriculture Department (USDA) estimates farmers can produce as much as 2 to 12 ton dry-stem yields per acre. Similar estimates are projected in Europe, where farmers produce 3.6 to 8.7 ton per acre. The USDA also estimated that the variable, fixed, and operator cost accounted to be $286 per acre for hemp fibre, $233 for certified seed, and $196 for seed. While these estimates are age-old, the promising new growth due to legalization of marijuana in 18 states is a promising new driver for growth of the industrial hemp market. The 2018 Farm bill in the US, which removed hemp from a list of controlled substances, also promises a new opportunity for growers around the world to be a part of industrial hemp market.

Get Sample Copy of This [email protected] https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/702

Industrial Hemp Market: An Overview

While marijuana based products have fuelled certain frenzy for hemp production, these estimates also remain misleading. On one hand, due to economic downturn, marijuana sales have not soared as high as initial estimates. Moreover, conventional uses of industrial hemp including textiles, paper, rope, clothing, plastics, paint, biofuel, insulation, food, and animal feed. Increasingly industrial hemp is also used in construction materials, body care cosmetics, among others. It is also believed that traditional use of hemp was common in medicine across Asia Pacific, and other regions. Moreover, the prohibition on hemp items resulted in destruction of ancient knowledge in relation to the use hemp products. Despite tremendous damage to its reputation, hemp seed is commonly acknowledged as a good source of protein, fat, and fiber, with high nutritional value. Similarly, traditional oriental medicine also deployed hemp to treat and prevent ailment for thousands of years. The growing interest of hemp in key food categories like nutraceuticals is expected to soar hemp market growth during 2021-2028 period. The growing demand for hemp products to treat depression remains a major driver along with several other key medicinal industrial hemp benefits.

The USDA also announced crop-insurance, and incentives like farm loans for hemp market growth. This resulted in major oversupply, amidst a historic downturn in the economy. however, the USDA and industry experts believe the hemp market forecast remains optimistic. For example, the USDA noted that in 2014, acreage hemp production remained zero in most parts of the US, while it increased to nearly 90,000 acres in 2018. Similarly, licensed hemp growers were no more than 300 in 2014, which increased to over 3,500 by 2018.

Segmentation Analysis of Industrial Hemp Market

By Product

Seeds

Fiber

Shives

By Application

Animal Care

Food & Beverages

Paper

Construction Materials

Personal Care

Textiles

Automotive

Furniture

Industrial Hemp Market: Competitive Analysis

The industrial hemp market is a fragmented, competitive, and innovative landscape. As industrial hemp production becomes a new possibility for growth, experimentation with hemp produced food products, cosmetics, construction material continues to grow. Some key players in the industrial hemp market are CBD Biotechnology Co, Marijuana Company of America Inc, Botanical Genetics, LLC, Terra Tech Corp, American Cannabis Company, Inc., LLC Marijuana Company of America Inc. HempMeds Brasil Terra Tech Corp, LLC American Hemp Hemp ,Parkland Industrial Hemp Growers Cooperative Ltd., Botanical Genetics, Inc, HempFlax B.V. Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, Boring Hemp Company Plains Industrial Hemp Processing Ltd. Ecofiber Industries Operations Valley Bio Limited

Get Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/702

Industrial Hemp Market: Key Trends

Hemp seeds account for the most robust hemp market growth in the near future. Hemp seeds accounted for over 40% of total revenues in 2020. The growing demand for hemp seed cakes, demand for hemp oil, and growing demand for hemp nutraceutiacals remain key drivers of this growth. Furthermore, hemp oil continues to grow in a growing range of daily consumer products including personal care, food and beverages, animal feed derivatives, and personal care.

The hemp fibre are expected to continue their promising application in new areas including paper, home furnishing, insulation materials, construction materials, auto parts, and composites. Hemp fibres are laden with hemicellulose, with high absorbent capacities. These make them ideal for textile application. This application remains one of strongest area of growth for hemp manufacturers with new niche growth in areas like automotives. The electric vehicle manufacturing, and increasing demand for mileage-driven cars has pushed automakers to bring in new products to produce lightweight cars. Hemp remains a growing prospect for interior décor for new autos, as well as motor vehicle parts.

Hemp hurd or shives is a short wooden fiber harvested from industrial hump. This fiber is cost-effective, and promises diverse applications, thanks to its high-absorbance quality for new applications like animal bedding. The material promises high absorbant properties ideal for soaking animal urine, and promises to hold four-times its initial weight.

CBD is increasingly gaining status as an acceptable treatment for clinical depression, and anxiety. This research remains in its primary stage, and it is often in pre-clinical evidence. However, the research is consistent with traditional appeal of hemp or CBD properties as neuroprotective, anxiolytic, analgesic, and anti-inflammatory, antiepileptic, anti-asthmatic, and anti-tumor. The conventional use of hemp in Asia Pacific as a medicine, and growing use of industrial hemp in treating conditions like depression, among others remains a major promise for hemp market growth.

Industrial Hemp Market: Regional Analysis

The industrial hemp market promises robust forecast in North America region. This region is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period. The legalization of marijuana remains a promising horizon in this market; with growing number of individuals in the US remain optimistic about its recreational use. Furthermore, growing research into industrial hemp uses including medicinal, Nutraceuticals, food, and cosmetic products.

The demand for industrial hemp in regions like Asia pacific also remains robust. Asia Pacific is home to various regional herbs and promises robust growth for natural food based ingredients. The growing demand for industrial hump in the region with its large population remains a bright spot in industrial hemp projections.

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Netherland

Turkey

Switzerland

Belgium

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea

Japan

China

India

Australia

Philippines

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Rest Of APAC

South America

Mexico

Colombia

Brazil

Argentina

Peru

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

South Africa

Rest Of MEA

Get Full Access of Report: https://brandessenceresearch.com/agriculture/industrial-hemp-market-size

Related Reports:

Mexico CBD Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report and Forecasts, 2021 - 2027

Cannabidiol Market Size: By Type( Hemp-Derived Type, Marijuana-Derived Type), By Applications( Pharmaceuticals Industry, Food Industry, Cosmetics Industry ) Forecast 2021 To 2027

Super Absorbent polymer (SAP), also known as slush powder is capable of absorbing water, up to 300 times its own mass. These are widely used in gels due to their highly absorbent water quality, and the cross-linkers used in SAP provide them with the much-needed absorb water.

Hemp Milk Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Organic, Inorganic), By Product (Plain, Flavored, Sweetened, Unsweetened), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Grocery Stores, Online Retail, Others), Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 – 2027

Quantum Computing Market Size to hit USD 2074.6 Mn by 2027

Conductive Inks Market Size to hit USD USD 3757.3 Mn by 2027

Heat Exchangers Market Size to hit 26.42 Bn by 2027

Air purifier Market Size is Projected to USD 21.15 Bn by 2027

Advanced Wound Care Market is Projected to Reach USD 13.27 Bn by 2025

Craft Beer Market Size to hit USD 92.80 Bn in 2025

i-Factor: Live Market intelligence platform

I-Factor is our guaranteed seal to keep our clients ahead of the competition, always. This knowledge platform delivers real-time updates on key economic indicators, competitive landscape, changing demand, trends, customized regional insights, and more. The platform visualizes key data points to help make decision making agile, trustworthy, and holistic. Register for free trail here @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/i-factor/login/userRegister

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com

Blog: Top 5 Air Purifier Companies in Global Market



Mr. Vishal Sawant

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155

Asia Office: +917447409162

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited