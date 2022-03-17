At 17.96% CAGR, Threat Intelligence Market to hit USD 26.15 Billion in 2028, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Threat Intelligence Market size is expected to record a valuation of USD 26.15 Billion by 2028, Registering to Accelerate at a 17.96% CAGR, According to the most recent study by Brandessence Market Research.

The Global Threat Intelligence Market size was Valued at USD 9.03 Billion in 2021.

Demand of Threat Intelligence Market is Increasing Due to Increasing prevalence of cyber-attacks and data breaches, rising use of cloud-based services & internet-of-things (IoT) devices, and growing adoption of threat intelligence solutions & services in many sectors like BSFI, military, government & healthcare.

Threat Intelligence Market Scope of Report

The global threat intelligence market has been touted to grow significantly in the coming decade and the product adoption in this market is going to see a huge amount of success. There are many organizations who are looking for the next-generation security solutions to tackle the threats that are becoming really sophisticated and that is a major factor behind the growth of the global market. The term threat intelligence refers to an analysis and organization of data about a potential and current threat that will hurt a business organization in multiple forms. There are also three types of overarching threat intelligence, namely, strategic, operational and tactical. The tactical threat intelligence or the TTP is one which offers a lot more specific detail on the technique, tactic and procedures of the threat. The operation threat intelligence is one which focuses on a lot of details like the timing, nature, capabilities and motivation of the threat actors.

Threat intelligence market trends show that the threat intelligence can also be associated to the cyber threats which are driving the higher-level organization strategy. The threat intelligence system is one which aids the enterprises by putting focus on the areas of an organization or business which are most vulnerable to these attackers and also emphasizing the specific measures of security. The threat intelligence is one which provides any context necessary for making informed decisions regarding the network security particularly after there has been an attack. The threat intelligence from cyber threat helps in preventing the cyber space from different events.

Threat Intelligence Market: Competitive Analysis

The global threat intelligence market players are working really hard to gain a sizable market share and to get a good amount of growth and a prominent position in the market. Some of these players are:

IBM

Cisco

Mimecast

Webroot

Infoblox

NSFocus

LogPoint

Bitdefender

Imperva

Recorded Future

Infosys

Verizon

Secureworks

Proofpoint

CrowdStrike

Trend Micro

McAfee

FireEye

VMware

AT&T

Check Point

DXC Technology

Anomali

Sumo Logic

These are companies heavily investing in research and development.

The growing adoption in various sectors such as the banking institutions of the digital platforms has also increased the cybersecurity threat. These threats need to be countered therefore threat intelligence is a market which is growing majorly in these areas. The banking region is one where the compromise of data can have major financial implications and thus it is one of the more protected regions.

News: Tego Cyber Inc. Commenced Development of Threat Intelligence Application for Integration with the Elastic Security SIEM Platform

On November 5th, 2021; Tego Cyber Inc. started the advancement of another alternative of its threat intelligence application for joining with the Elastic Security SIEM stage. The arrangement with Elastic Security addresses an additional market for the Tego Threat Intelligence Platform. Elastic has north of 16,000 paying subscribers including 34% of the Fortune 2000. Every one of these clients addresses likely future clients. Tego Cyber plans to develop versions of the Tego Guardian application for incorporation with extra SIEM stages including Devo, AT&T Cybersecurity, IBM QRadar, Exabeam, and Google Chronicle. The objective is to have a version of the Tego Guardian application accessible for combination with the main 10 SIEM platforms inside the following two years.

Survey of Threat Intelligence market Report:

The threat intelligence market survey shows that the cyber threat sources are ones that include open-source intelligence, social media intelligence, technical intelligence or the intelligence which comes from the dark web. There is cyber threat intelligence which is providing a lot of benefits like enabling the organizations in developing a position of proactive cybersecurity and bolstering the policies of overall risk management. With growth in the implementation of these cloud platforms and other networking technologies, IoT in the organizations are further exposed to a lot of the cybersecurity threats. This is among the key threat intelligence market drivers as it encourages adoption of the global market.

There is also a risk of the attack from insiders which leads to a breach and loss of the information. This can set off the growth requirement of these security processes in addition to the threat intelligence. There is an integration of the threat intelligence for competing with the attacks which has been a major recent development of threat intelligence market as it has been leading to a rise in adoption of the product in the market. A big factor which has contributed to the growth is also the rise in how it has been adopted by the small and medium enterprises and a higher implementation of the threat solutions across a lot of the sectors. The emergence of cyber-crimes in the developed countries has also created a considerable demand in the market. The governments are now doing their best to get optimum results out of spending in cybersecurity.

Segment Analysis:

In the developed regions, there is an increase in the penetration of smartphones and that is triggering the global threat intelligence market as there is a grave threat to cyber-securities in this region. The India threat intelligence market is growing as there is an increase in the urbanization and that is helping in the growth of the market. However, it is something that is complex in understanding and there is a lot of training which needs to go into this market which will affect the overall growth. Further there is a shortage in the global threat intelligence market of funds and a poor technology integration which is restraining the growth to some extent.

On the basis of deployment model, the global threat intelligence market has been segmented into the cloud-based and on-premise. The cloud-based segment has been growing as it is offering the SaaS security services and as well as business applications which the small and medium enterprises will adopt and hence lead to a major growth. On the basis of component, the global threat intelligence market has been bifurcated into the solution and service segment of which the solution segment has been expected to show the biggest growth. This is because the solutions which are required right now are in the high-end technology solutions in addition to the rise in the demand of organizations for the protection of network infrastructure.

On the basis of vertical, the global market has been segmented into IT, government, banking, telecommunications, healthcare, BSFI, manufacturing and education sectors. The banking sector has been expected to show the most growth as it is the most vulnerable to these threats. On the basis of region, the global threat intelligence market has been segmented into Europe threat intelligence market, APAC threat intelligence market, North America market and Rest of the World. North America is expected to see the largest share while the maximum growth is registered in the APAC region.

On Special Requirement Threat Intelligences Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France,U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South_Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

