At 18.4% CAGR, Medical Marijuana Market Size Worth US$ 51.36 Bn, Globally, by 2028 | Zion Market Research | Medical Marijuana Industry Growth, Statistics, Share, Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global medical marijuana market was worth around USD 11.25 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 51.36 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18.4 percent over the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Medical Marijuana Market Reports:

is the most important country in the cannabis business and is primarily contributing to the region's market expansion. Growing number of legalizations relating to the use of cannabis plants for medicinal and recreational uses in over 30 states in the United States has considerably contributed to the region's expanding income.

has considerably contributed to the region's expanding income. The growing amount of private and governmental financing for research into the medicinal relevance of marijuana will support the market expansion.

Europe is expected to stay in the second spot in the global market. Market growth in Europe is due to the legalization of marijuana for medical and research purposes.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Medical Marijuana Market By Type (Flowers, Concentrates, Edibles And Others), By Application (Chronic Pain, Mental Disorders, Cancer, And Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical And Research & Development Centers), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Medical Marijuana Market : Overview

Medical marijuana is a plant-based medicine produced from the genus Cannabis. Cannabis is becoming increasingly popular as a result of its growing medicinal applications. It comes from the Cannabis sativa plant, which is used to treat chronic conditions and control pain. It's used to treat a specific symptom or condition, such as chronic pain, cancer, and mental health issues. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) are the two main cannabinoids derived from this plant that have medicinal advantages.

Industry Dynamics:

Medical Marijuana Market : Growth Drivers

Increased use of cannabis for a variety of medical conditions will help to drive revenue growth.

The marijuana plant was utilized for medical purposes for millennia until it became legal in the early 1900s. The plant's medicinal advantages are expected to raise product demand, resulting in increased market growth. Cannabidiol (CBD) is a nonpsychoactive chemical found in the cannabis plant. CBD is thought to have a variety of medicinal properties. Epidiolex, for example, is a CBD oil extract that is now being tested for epilepsy. Furthermore, nabiximols is a plant extract that has been licensed in Europe for the therapy of spasticity, overactive bladder, multiple sclerosis, neuropathic pain, and other illnesses. According to the latest survey, the most prevalent reasons people use medicinal marijuana are for pain relief, anxiety, depression, muscular stiffness, and a few other ailments. As a result, the expanding number of research studies to uncover additional medicinal uses, together with the increasing number of advantages connected with medical marijuana, will significantly boost the global medical marijuana market growth.

Medical Marijuana Market : Restraints

Side effects allied with the consumption of marijuana can limit the market growth.

Despite the growing use of authorized medical marijuana to treat a variety of ailments, the negative side effects linked with marijuana consumption may limit the market growth. Hallucinations, dizziness, low blood pressure, and a few other side effects are expected to limit the major market's expansion. Another important element restricting market development is a lack of public understanding of the numerous linked advantages of marijuana.

Global Medical Marijuana Market : Opportunities

Increasing awareness regarding the medical importance of marijuana is likely to offer better growth opportunities for market expansion.

The increased understanding of the advantages of medicinal marijuana among medical professionals, healthcare sector experts, and patients has spurred regulatory bodies to consider and allow medical marijuana. Over 30 countries, including the United States, Canada, Argentina, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, and many other European countries, have approved its medicinal use through various national efforts. It's also been licensed for medical use in a number of places around the United States. Medical marijuana has been the topic of intense research and debate for decades. The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized many drugs including marijuana-based formulations in healthcare because of their demonstrated medicinal advantages.

Global Medical Marijuana Market : Challenges

A limited number of suppliers and distributors around the emerging market pose a major challenge to the market expansion.

Medical marijuana or drugs based on marijuana are largely concentrated in North America and Europe. This is due to the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, increased awareness among the consumers, high spending power, and well-developed infrastructure for the cultivation and testing of marijuana herbs. However, the situation differs in Asia Pacific where many countries still oppose the use of marijuana and its legalization. This is directly affecting its sale in the region. Also, low awareness and high prices of these drugs make them unsuitable for a low-income population which is why distributors and suppliers in such regions are limited.

Global Medical Marijuana Market : Segmentation

The global medical marijuana market is categorized into type, application, end-use, and region.

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into flowers, edibles, concentrates, and others. The application segment of the market is divided into chronic pain, cancer, mental disorders, and others. The end-user segment is segregated into research & development and pharmaceutical.

List of Key Players of Medical Marijuana Market :

Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Growblox Sciences Inc.

CannaGrow Holdings Inc.

International Consolidated Companies Inc.

Cannabis Sativa Inc.

United Cannabis Corporation

GreenGro Technologies Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 11.25 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 51.36 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 18.4 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Cara Therapeutics Inc., Growblox Sciences, Inc., CannaGrow Holdings, Inc., International Consolidated Companies, Inc., Cannabis Sativa, Inc., United Cannabis Corporation, GreenGro Technologies, Inc., GW Pharmaceuticals plc, and Lexaria Corp. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3424

Recent Developments

April 2020 , the Medicinal Cannabis Agency of New Zealand , which is part of the Ministry of Health, has created a new Medical Cannabis Scheme to promote patient access to high-quality medical cannabis products. The Ministry of Health created the program to allow home, commercial production, manufacturing, and distribution of medicinal cannabis while also establishing quality and licensing standards.

Regional Dominance:

North America is expected to lead the global market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to have the largest share of the global medical marijuana market throughout the forecast period. The United States is the most important country in the cannabis business and is primarily contributing to the region's market expansion. Furthermore, the growing number of legalizations relating to the use of cannabis plants for medicinal and recreational uses in over 30 states in the United States has considerably contributed to the region's expanding income. In addition, the existence of numerous large competitors in the region is a key element boosting the medical marijuana market's growth. Furthermore, the growing amount of private and governmental financing for research into the medicinal relevance of marijuana will support the market expansion.

Global Medical Marijuana Market is segmented as follows:

Medical Marijuana Market : By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Flowers

Edibles

Concentrates

Others

Medical Marijuana Market : By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Chronic Pain

Cancer

Mental Disorders

Others

Medical Marijuana Market : By End User Outlook (2022-2028)

Research & Development

Pharmaceutical

Medical Marijuana Market : By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

