At 4.40% CAGR, Aroma Ingredients Market Size is Expected to Reach US$ 16508.06 Bn by 2028 Says Zion Market Research | Global Aroma Ingredients Industry Trends, Share, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast Report

May 30, 2022, 10:00 ET
The global Aroma Ingredients market was worth around USD 12749.50 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 16508.06 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.40 percent over the forecast period.
Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Aroma Ingredients Market Reports:
- As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Aroma Ingredients Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.40 % (2022-2028).
- Through the primary research, it was established that the Aroma Ingredients Market was valued approximately USD 12749.50 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 16508.06 Billion by 2028.
- Presence of significant manufacturers of scent compounds and personal care products, the European region is the world's largest market for aroma ingredients.
- The European perfume industry is cutting-edge. As a result, these companies manufacture a wide range of perfumes, resulting in a significant demand for aroma components in the region.
- The China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) has enacted regulations that prohibit the use of new unregistered ingredients.
Aroma Ingredients Market, by Type(Synthetic Ingredients, Natural Ingredients), by Application( Fine Fragrances, Toiletries, Cosmetics) and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data and Forecasts 2022 – 2028.
Aroma Ingredients Market: Overview
Aroma chemicals are a complex mixture of natural and synthetic components that are added to a variety of items to impart a desired odour. These chemicals can be found in a variety of consumer and personal care goods. One of the most important applications for aroma ingredients is the personal care industry. Aroma ingredients are complex molecules that are used to impart desired fragrance to cosmetics, personal care, and home care products. Flower, fruit, wood, and spice are natural scent ingredients, whereas synthetic aroma ingredients are made up of chemical compounds like esters, aldehydes, alcohols, musk chemicals, and terpenes.
Due to rising demand for natural scent compounds, the global aroma ingredients market has been steadily growing in recent years.The worldwide aroma ingredients market is expected to be dominated by soaps and detergents, followed by cosmetics and toiletry applications. During the projected period, the global aroma ingredients market is expected to develop at a stable rate.
Industry Dynamics:
Aroma Ingredients Market: Growth Dynamics
Drivers: Increased Demand from Personal Care and Cosmetic Industry to drive global market growth.
Because of the shift in consumer perceptions of scents and pleasant fragrances, fragrance has become an important component of personal care and cosmetic goods. Personal care and cosmetic items, such as lotions, creams, shampoos, and hair oils, contain aroma compounds, and their use has expanded dramatically. The scent or aroma of a product has a significant impact on its perception, and it is increasingly being viewed as a necessity rather than a luxury, with people prepared to pay more for the fragrance element of products. Additionally, the global cosmetics industry is propelling the expansion of the fragrance ingredients market.
Restraints: Stringent regulations related to the use of synthetic chemicals in Aroma Ingredients to hamper the market growth.
Chemical and hazardous compounds can cause a variety of health and physical problems (such as irritation, sensitization, and carcinogenicity) (such as flammability, corrosion, and explosibility). Chemical producers and importers must assess the dangers of the chemicals they produce or import, and create labels and safety data sheets to communicate this information to downstream clients.
Global Aroma Ingredients Market: Segmentation
- The global Aroma Ingredients market is segregated based on type, application and region.
By type, the market is classified into synthetic ingredients and natural ingredients. The synthetic segment held the greatest market share in 2020. The low cost of synthetic components, their ease of availability, and the constancy of product quality are all driving up demand for synthetic ingredients. Synthetics, on the other hand, are causing rising worry due to their unwanted effects. Furthermore, end-user industries are increasingly producing products that are labelled as natural and contain natural components. As a result of the aforementioned factors, demand for natural aroma components has increased, making this category the fastest expanding over the projection period.
By application, the market is divided into fine fragrances, toiletries and cosmetics. During the projected period, the cosmetics market is expected to rise at a quicker rate. The demand for cosmetic items has increased as people's awareness of their personal appearance has grown, resulting in the growth of the fragrance ingredient industry around the world. Cosmetic companies are employing new and novel scent components to create perfumes that will impact customer purchasing decisions. The expansion of the cleaning and sanitization sector, particularly after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, boosted demand for fragrance components.The cleaning and sanitization segment is predicted to increase rapidly throughout the projection period, as demand for these products is expected to remain high. Even throughout the pandemic, the air care sector grew due to consumer demand for novel air care products, such as new scent flavours in automobile air fresheners and room air fresheners. Furthermore, many air filtration appliances now come with a variety of smells to offer a nice aroma. As a result, demand for aroma components is predicted to rise over the forecast period due to new fragrance product applications.
List of Key Players of Aroma Ingredients Market:
- Ymrise (Germany)
- Takasago International Corporation (Japan)
- Sensient Technologies Corporation (US)
- MANE (France)
- Robertet SA (France)
- T. Hasegawa Co.
- Ltd. (Japan)
- Frutarom (Israel)
- Givaudan (Switzerland)
- Firmenich SA (Switzerland)
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US)
Key questions answered in this report:
- What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Aroma Ingredients Market?
- What are the key driving factors propelling the Aroma Ingredients Market forward?
- What are the most important companies in the Aroma Ingredients Market Industry?
- What segments does the Aroma Ingredients Market cover?
- How can I receive a free copy of the Aroma Ingredients Market sample report and company profiles?
Report Scope:
Regional Dominance:
- New components over the world.
Due to the presence of significant manufacturers of scent compounds and personal care products, the European region is the world's largest market for aroma ingredients. France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom are the primary countries driving the growth of the European fragrance ingredients industry. Furthermore, the European perfume industry is cutting-edge. As a result, these companies manufacture a wide range of perfumes, resulting in a significant demand for aroma components in the region. Governments all across the world regulate the production of personal care goods. These regulatory regimes differ per country, but they all aim to ensure the safety and correct labelling of personal care goods.Regulations on the manufacture and use of personal care products have been implemented by the European Commission Cosmetics Directive (ECCD) and other state government bodies. The China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) has enacted regulations that prohibit the use of new unregistered ingredients. This limits the use of new components over the world, stifling the development of personal-care products.
Global Aroma Ingredients Market is segmented as follows:
Aroma Ingredients Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)
- Synthetic Ingredients
- Natural Ingredients
Aroma Ingredients Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)
- Fine Fragrances
- Toiletries
- Cosmetics
Aroma Ingredients Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
