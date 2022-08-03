At 4.60% CAGR, Global Office Chairs Market Size & Share Will Hit US$ 17387.13 Million by 2028 | Industry Trends, Demand, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global office chairs market size was worth around USD 13,275.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 17,387.13 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 4.60 percent during the forecast period.

Office Chairs Market: Overview

Office chairs tend to provide a higher level of comfort and flexibility for employees working in offices and industries. Manufacturers' design of a wide range of multifunctional chairs is a critical aspect that generates revenue in the office chair segment. Companies today focus a lot on the latest technology trends that can be incorporated into the design of office chairs for business professionals. Furthermore, growing business demand for furniture products and commercial accommodation is expected to boost demand for office chairs. However, high shipping and transportation cost is anticipated to limit the global office chairs market during the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Office Chairs Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Office Chairs Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.60 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Office Chairs Market was valued at approximately USD 13275.10 million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 17387.13 million by 2028.

million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly million by 2028. The growing business demand for furniture products coupled with the growing demand for commercial accommodation is expected to boost demand for office chairs.

North America is expected to be the leader in revenue generation in the global office chair market, delivered to countries such as the United States and Canada .

is expected to be the leader in revenue generation in the global office chair market, delivered to countries such as and . Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a significant share in the global office chair market. Growing business infrastructure and organizations are willing to invest in premium office furniture products for employee comfort promise positive growth in demand.

is expected to hold a significant share in the global office chair market. Growing business infrastructure and organizations are willing to invest in premium office furniture products for employee comfort promise positive growth in demand. To ensure a safer workplace for employees, companies are already rolling out intelligent chairs that help reduce back and neck pain caused by long working hours, which is expected to increase the demand for office chairs.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Global Office Chairs Market By Product Type (Cloth Office Chair, Leather Office Chair, and PU Office Chair), By Application (Enterprise Procurement, Government Procurement, School Procurement, and Individual Procurement), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028."

Industry Dynamics:

Office Chairs Market: Growth Drivers

The growing number of surgeries aids the global market growth.

Growing business demand for furniture products and growing demand for commercial accommodation are expected to boost the demand for office chairs. The growing demand for computers in different industries such as computers, telecommunications, the internet, and many others is driving the consumption of computer chairs in business areas. In addition, the increasing adoption of the drop shipping method for their online businesses and the increasing internet penetration globally are driving the market's growth. In addition, the growing trend of interior design and renovation in corporate offices further drives the demand for furniture products.

Office Chairs Market: Restraints

The high-risk involvement may hamper the global market growth.

The key restraints for the global office chairs market are expected to be the high shipping and transportation cost during the forecast period. Furthermore, the manufacturing process of office chairs has become a challenge for companies due to limited labor resources, interrupted raw material supplies, and logistical issues.

Office Chairs Market: Opportunities

The technological advancement in office chairs by market players brings up several growth opportunities

Office chairs come in various shapes & sizes and can be adjusted to fit different body types & sizes. To ensure a safer workplace for employees, companies are already rolling out intelligent chairs that help reduce back and neck pain caused by long working hours, which is expected to increase the demand for office chairs. Consumers increasingly favor sustainable and low-carbon brands. Many companies that offer eco-friendly chairs use recycled materials to make their chairs. Therefore, product development innovation helps increase Office Chairs' adoption globally.

Global Office Chairs Market: Segmentation

The global office chairs market is segregated based on product type, application, and region.

By product type, the market is divided into cloth office chairs, leather office chairs, and PU office chairs. Among these, the cloth office chairs segment dominates the market, accounting for a significant percentage of global sales due to the increasing working population.

By application, the market is bifurcated into enterprise procurement, government procurement, school procurement, and individual procurement. Over the forecast period, the enterprise procurement segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate due to the expansion of companies, and the increased working population worldwide is anticipated to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

List of Key Players in Office Chairs Market:

HNI Corporation

Haworth Inc.

OKAMURA CORPORATION

UE Furniture Co. Ltd.

Kimball Office

TOPSTAR GMBH

UB Office Systems

Bristol

PSI Seating Ltd.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 13275.10 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 17387.13 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 4.60 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered HNI Corporation, Haworth Inc., OKAMURA CORPORATION, UE Furniture Co., Ltd., Kimball Office, TOPSTAR GMBH, UB Office Systems, Bristol, and PSI Seating Ltd. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7022

Recent Developments

November 2020 - Kimball International acquired Poppin, Inc., a digital furniture retailer, as part of the company's e-Business strategy to expand brand reach and launch new products across stores.

- Kimball International acquired Poppin, Inc., a digital furniture retailer, as part of the company's e-Business strategy to expand brand reach and launch new products across stores. December 2021 - HNI Corporation has completed the acquisition of Design Public Group, a digital organization capable of helping to accelerate businesses' digital footprint. The platform is expected to support various digital and e-commerce initiatives by companies to reach more consumers in the market.

Regional Dominance:

The presence of market players helps North America dominate the global market.

North America is expected to be the leader in revenue generation in the global office chair market, delivered to countries such as the United States and Canada. Manufacturers in the regional market are offering innovative chairs, and brands are investing in developing technology to adjust chairs to different body types.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a significant share in the global office chair market. Growing business infrastructure and organizations are willing to invest in premium office furniture products for employee comfort promise positive growth in demand. Furthermore, many companies are acquiring e-commerce to ensure products are readily available in the market, which is expected to boost demand for office chairs in the coming years..

Global Office Chairs Market is segmented as follows:

Office Chairs Market: By Product Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Cloth Office Chair

Leather Office Chair

PU Office Chair

Office Chairs Market: By Application Channel Outlook (2022-2028)

Enterprise Procurement

Government Procurement

School Procurement

Individual Procurement

Office Chairs Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

