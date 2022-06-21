At 4.8% CAGR, Baby Care Products Market Size to Hit USD 26.8 Billion, Globally by 2028, Says Zion Market Research | Industry Trends, Growth, Value, Opportunities, Statistics, Analysis & Forecast Report

Jun 21, 2022, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global Baby Care Products market was nearly USD 19.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach the value of USD 26.8 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.8 percent over the forecast period.
Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Baby Care Products Market Reports:
- Through the primary research, it was established that the Baby Care Products Market was valued approximately USD 19.2 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 26.8 Billion by 2028.
- Asia Pacific region is predicted to hold the largest share in the global Baby Care Products market with India and China being the major shareholders during the forecast period.
- North America is estimated to grow at a healthy rate owing to rise in sales of Baby Care Productss through online distribution channels, increasing number of brands, and growing concerns of parents for baby's well-being and health.
- The market has a promising future due to a rising number of technical developments aimed at reducing production costs and waste.
Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Baby Care Products Market By Product Type (Fragrances, Baby Toiletries, Baby Hair Care, Baby Skin Care, And Baby Food & Beverages), Distribution Channel (Online, Specialty Store, Pharmacy & Drugstores, Hypermarket & Supermarket, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.
Baby Care Products Market : Overview
Baby Care Productss are designed to be mild and non-irritating, or they include compounds that have these qualities. Soap, shampoos, powders, creams & lotions, infant oils, toiletries, and many more are the baby care items that are easily available in the market. The primary goal of these items is to keep the infant comfortable and clean. In addition to this, the use of infant care products is growing increasingly popular throughout the world as it simplifies and eases the lives of parents.
Industry Dynamics:
Baby Care Products Market : Growth Drivers
- An increase in demand for skin care products is projected to foster the market growth.
In the initial stages, pollution, the internal & external environment, and hygiene are all key elements affecting a baby's skin. This can cause rashes, allergies, and, in some cases, long-term health problems. As a result, the public's understanding of how to properly care for a baby's skin has grown tremendously. As newborns' skin is so delicate, it requires special attention and sustenance. As a result, developers of Baby Care Productss are concentrating on developing skin-nourishing body lotions and powders that will help to alleviate discomfort caused by a variety of circumstances. Additionally, firms are concentrating on providing diapers that do not cause rashes in newborns despite being used for extended periods. Thus, with the growing demand for skin care products, significant growth in the market is been witnessed. Moreover, increase in birth rate, easy availability of the products on e-commerce platforms, busy lifestyle of parents and rise in disposable income in emerging countries are also some of the key aspects that are flourishing the market growth.
Baby Care Products Market : Restraints
- Safety concerns associated with the Baby Care Productss may impede growth of the market.
Whenever it pertains to Baby Care Productss, the most important consideration is safety. Chemicals in powders, lotions, baby shampoos, baby wipes, and ointments can harm infants. Chemicals are easily absorbed in their skin since young skin is much more permeable than grownups. Furthermore, the consumption of these products by newborns is a serious problem since it might harm the bodies of infants. Many parents are attempting to minimize the usage of Baby Care Productss as a result of these issues, stifling the expansion of the global Baby Care Productss market.
Global Baby Care Products Market : Opportunities
- Increasing advancement in technology is likely to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
The market value is increasing as a result of rising technical developments in manufacturing technologies. The market has a promising future due to a rising number of technical developments aimed at reducing production costs and waste. In addition, an increase in launch of new and innovative products would boost the market's growth rate. Additionally, manufacturers are increasingly using organic ingredients in the development of Baby Care Productss that are beneficial to newborns' physical & mental development, and also increasing their investment in promotional campaigns and advertisements to raise brand awareness, which will help to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Global Baby Care Products Market : Challenges
- Lack of awareness regarding hygiene in underdeveloped countries may be a major challenge for the market growth.
In low and middle-income countries, people are less aware of infant hygiene and thus do not spend much on baby skin care or hair care products. In addition to this, there is limited availability of infrastructure facilities in underdeveloped countries which holds back the expansion of the market. All these factors coupled with offering customers high-quality goods at reasonable rates, stringent regulatory bodies, and requirement of heavy investment in R&D of the products may act as major challenges for the market growth.
Global Baby Care Products Market : Segmentation
- · The global Baby Care Products market is divided based on the product type, distribution channel, and region.
Based on the product type, the global market is bifurcated into fragrances, baby toiletries, baby hair care, baby skin care, and baby food & beverages. The distribution channel segment is categorized into online, specialty store, pharmacy & drugstores, hypermarket & supermarket, and others.
List of Key Players of Baby Care Products Market :
- The Himalaya Drug Company
- Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd.
- Kimberly-Clark (KCWW)
- Procter & Gamble (P&G)
- Unilever
- California Baby
- Beiersdorf
- Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG
- Citta World
Report Scope:
Recent Developments
- In February 2020, The Himalaya Drug Company, India's top native health brand, introduced a 'Gentle Baby Laundry Wash' designed specifically for baby clothing.
- In September 2021, Unilever and Walmart join up to create a multicultural baby product.
Regional Dominance:
- Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market for Baby Care Products.
Region wise, Asia Pacific region is predicted to hold the largest share in the global Baby Care Products market with India and China being the major shareholders during the forecast period. This is primarily due to increase in demand for skincare products, rise in birth rate, and increase in disposable income. The market in North America is estimated to grow at a healthy rate owing to rise in sales of Baby Care Productss through online distribution channels, increasing number of brands, and growing concerns of parents for baby's well-being and health. Europe is also estimated to grow at a significant growth rate.
Global Baby Care Products Market is segmented as follows:
Baby Care Products Market : By Product Type Outlook (2022-2028)
- Fragrances
- Baby Toiletries
- Baby Hair Care
- Baby Skin Care
- Baby Food & Beverages
Baby Care Products Market : By Distribution Channel Outlook (2022-2028)
- Online
- Specialty Store
- Pharmacy & Drugstores
- Hypermarket & Supermarket
- Others
Baby Care Products Market : By Region Outlook (2022-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Press Release For Baby Care Products Market : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-baby-care-product-market
