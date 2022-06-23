At 5.8% CAGR, Global Barcode Printers Market Size Worth US$ 10.53 Bn By 2028 | Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report By Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global barcode printers market was valued at USD 4.35 billion in 2021 and it is forecasted to grow with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.8 percent. The market revenue is projected to reach around USD 10.53 billion by 2028.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Barcode Printers Market By Printer Type (Desktop Barcode Printer, Industrial Barcode Printer), By Printing Technology (Thermal Transfer, Direct Thermal, Dot Matrix, Laser, Ink Jet), By Consumables (Ribbons, Wax Ribbons), By Distribution Channel (Direct-To-End User, Direct-To-OEM, Dealer/Distributor), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Barcode Printers Market : Overview

A barcode printer is computer equipment that prints barcode tags or labels on things that are affixed or printed on them. They're commonly utilized to print barcodes on things before they're sent or to tag retail items. In comparison to many other printers, barcode printers are speedier and have a longer service life. A barcode printer employs one of two technologies: thermal transfer or direct thermal printing. The heat from a direct thermal printer causes a chemical reaction in a specific design, turning the paper black. The heat from the thermal transfer printer melts a resin or waxy substance that flows over the material's tag.

Industry Dynamics:

Barcode Printers Market : Growth Drivers

Increasing demand for wireless and mobile printers will boost the market growth.

Mobile printers range in size from cart-mounted printers to small handheld printers. Mobile format printers handle label formats, print jobs, variable data, and other information from host systems over a wireless network connection. Because of the high-quality print result, medium usage flexibility, minimal maintenance needs, and rugged nature of these printers, thermal printing technology are ideal for mobile printers. Because of its ease of use and simplicity for high-volume tag print, direct thermal technology is widely employed in mobile printing. Advanced mobile printers are lightweight, simple to use, and long-lasting, with the excellent print quality and the ability to print on a range of media. Mobile point-of-sale (POS) printers are widely used in healthcare, retail, hospitality, and other industries where flexibility, simplicity of use, and cost reductions are critical. These factors are fueling the demand for global barcode printers market.

Barcode Printers Market : Restraints

Stringent regulations for printing may hinder the market growth.

Printing rules guarantee that printing techniques are environmentally friendly. The European legal Environmental regulations, which controls the releases of volatile compounds through printing services, shows strict rules for printing sector in Europe. The regulations also guarantees that printing reagents are castoff correctly. In Europe, the printing sector is equally committed to lowering greenhouse gas emissions and, as a result, helping to reduce carbon footprints. Additionally, the European Timber Regulation assures that the material used in printing is not derived from illegitimate logging. Furthermore, the US Food and Drug Administration, via the Federal Food and Drug Cosmetics Act, assures that the ink in use for printing on food containers is safe to use and created using good manufacturing standards. Such regulation may slow down the market growth over the forecast period.

Global Barcode Printers Market : Opportunities

Increasing demand for barcode printers in the supply chain sector will provide better growth opportunities.

The key to effective company management is the well-organized management of the deliverable products supply chain. Shipment prominence and traceability are improved by barcode technology. The rising number of thefts and frauds in consumer products and medicines is driving up demand for barcode printers. In logistics and supply chain management, the use of barcode labels helps enable efficient stock management, efficient cargo movement through logistic networks, and effective monitoring of manufacturing & assembly operations. Additionally, because they offer the option of employing barcode verifiers, barcode printers reduce the expenditures allied with improper printed labels. These verifiers guarantee the output's overall quality. Barcode printers offer quick payback periods. As a result, the supply chain industry's need for barcode printers is expected to rise, thereby driving the growth of the global barcode printers market throughout the projected period.

Global Barcode Printers Market : Challenges

Smudged bar lines due to the high heat setting in the barcode printers pose a major challenge to the manufacturers.

Barcode printers employ a printhead with several small heating elements that cause prints to turn black when heated. The ribbon of a printer is loaded with wax and/or resin, and the wax and/or resin is moved onto the tag via the transmission of heat from the printer to the ribbon. The ribbon does not heat and cools consistently this could result in the leading and trailing margins of the text, graphics, or lines on the label being unevenly printed. On a label, there should be enough contrast between black lines and light spaces for the scanner to detect it. The barcode appears smeared and labels emerge with broad bar lines if the temperature is set high. Such drawbacks can lead to low demand for barcode printers in the future.

Global Barcode Printers Market : Segmentation

The global barcode printers market is categorized into printer type, printing technology, consumables, distribution channel, and region.

Based on printer type, the market is categorized into industrial barcode printers and desktop barcode printers. The printing technology segment is bifurcated as direct thermal, thermal transfer, dot matrix, laser, and ink jet. Consumables are segregated as ribbons and wax ribbons. Distribution channels of the market are categorized as direct-to-OEM, direct-to-end user, and dealer/distributor.

List of Key Players of Barcode Printers Market :

Zebra Technologies Corp.

SATO Holdings Corporation

Toshiba Tec Corporation

Honeywell International

Seiko Epson Corp.

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

BIXOLON

GoDEX International

Star Micronics

Postek Electronics

Printronix

Primera Technology

Brother International Corporation

Wasp Barcode Technologies.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Barcode Printers Market ?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Barcode Printers Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Barcode Printers Market Industry?

What segments does the Barcode Printers Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Barcode Printers Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 4.35 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 10.53 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.8 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Zebra Technologies Corp., SATO Holdings Corporation, Toshiba Tec Corporation, Honeywell International, Seiko Epson Corp., AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, BIXOLON, GoDEX International, Star Micronics, Postek Electronics, Printronix, Primera Technology, Brother International Corporation, and Wasp Barcode Technologies. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3345

Recent Developments

In March 2021 , Toshiba Tec Corp has teamed with Catalina, a company located in the United States , to broaden the range of its data-driven marketing services in Japan for various brands and merchants.

, Toshiba Tec Corp has teamed with Catalina, a company located in , to broaden the range of its data-driven marketing services in for various brands and merchants. In March 2021 , Brother International Corp has introduced an innovative industrial label printer for high-speed manufacturing, warehouse, and supply chain applications.

, Brother International Corp has introduced an innovative industrial label printer for high-speed manufacturing, warehouse, and supply chain applications. In March 2021 , BIXOLON introduced the XM7 series linerless and liner thermal printers for the European market.

Regional Dominance:

North America to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

North America held the highest share in the global barcode printers market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. The most common uses of barcode printers in the region are retail, logistics, transportation, manufacturing, and healthcare & hospitality. Additionally, many firms that sell barcode printers have a presence in North America, which significantly contributes to the region's barcode printer market's growth. Asia Pacific is projected to offer huge growth opportunities for the market. This is attributed to rapidly evolving retail and manufacturing sectors in emerging countries in the region such as China and India are largely supporting the market growth. Europe on the other side is anticipated to remain at the third position in the global market.

Global Barcode Printers Market is segmented as follows:

Barcode Printers Market : By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Desktop Barcode Printer

Industrial Barcode Printer

Barcode Printers Market : By Printing Technology Outlook (2022-2028)

Thermal Transfer

Direct Thermal

Dot Matrix

Laser

Ink Jet

Barcode Printers Market : By Consumables Outlook (2022-2028)

Ribbons

Wax Ribbons

Barcode Printers Market : By Distribution Channels Outlook (2022-2028)

Direct-to-End User

Direct-to-OEM

Dealer/Distributor

Barcode Printers Market : By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

