At 6.71% CAGR, Aloe Vera Gel Market Size to hit USD 412.9 Million, globally by 2028, says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Brandessence Market Research, The Aloe Vera Gel Market size reached USD 262.6 Million in 2021. The Aloe Vera Gel market is likely to grow at robust CAGR of 6.71%, and reach size of USD 412.9 Million by 2028 end.

Increasing prevalence of natural cosmetic product is major growth factor of the global Aloe Vera Gel market

Rising demand in skin care product is the driving factor of aloe vera gel market. Additionally, aloe vera gel has different type of beneficial properties anti-inflammatory, acne removing, anti-oxidation, herbal, and several others it helps to increase the aloe vera gel market. Aloe vera gel is easy to available in mall, medical stores, etc. most of peoples are rapidly changes their preferences towards the healthy life style like most of the peoples are used natural ingredient-based cosmetics in recent years. The gel containing properties like, mannose polymers with various sugars including glucose, vitamin, minerals, enzymes, proteins and phytosterols helps to driving the market. However, aloe vera gel has some side effects which affect the body adversely, such as Skin Allergy, Diabetes, and Constipation and other side effects using aloe vera gel is hindering the aloe vera gel market. Moreover, Strong support for the use of aloe Vera gel from pharmacopoeia monographs and positive lists will be added to the most effective therapies in near future, in emerging countries which in turn expected to generate new market opportunities over the forecast period.

Aloe Vera gel Key Companies Analysis:

Lily Of The Desert

Aloe Farms Inc.

Terry Laboratories Inc.

Foodchem International Cooperation

Natural Aloe Costa Rica S.A.

Pharmachem Laboratories Inc.

Aloecorp Inc.

Aloe Laboratories Inc.

Herbalife

Aloe Vera Australia

Skin Treatment Remains a Major Promise for Growth in the Aloe Vera Gel Market

Aloe vera gel products are also useful for a wide range of skin treatments. These are widely used for properties like anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidation, acne removal, herbal, and other advantages. The growing demand for simple, effective, and reliable treatment remains notable driver of natural products like aloe vera. The growths of social media-driven cosmetics remain key drivers of aloe vera gel market, wherein consumers are increasingly armed with information. This has led to increased addition of natural ingredients in cosmetics, with low-costs, and trustworthiness of products playing a more key role in sales. Many aloe vera gel products contain elements like minerals, vitamins, glucose, proteins, which remain key to treating illnesses like skin disease. The growing demand for skin treatments in developing countries remain promising drivers of growth in the global aloe vera gel market.

Aloe Vera Gel Market: Notable Developments

In September, 2021, Desert Harvest, a key provider of nutritional supplements applied for the approval of its product based on aloe vera extract. The nutritional supplement is in line to treat a painful chronic bladder condition, the interstitial cysistisis (IC). The Food and Drug Adminstration (FDA) is likely to streamline approval process, as the chronic condition affects as many 12 million Americans. Despite it being in a capsule, launch of new medicinal products for treating chronic conditions based on aloe vera is a promising driver of strong awareness of the ability of the extract. This is likely to drive strong growth for various product varieties of Aloe vera, including the gel.

Amidst the strong wave of sanitization due to the coronavirus pandemic, the FDA mandated recalls of various products aimed at hygine-concious consumers. Many of these products relied on chemicals like Benzene, acetal, and Aloe vera. In October, 2021, CVS health stopped the sale of two aloe-vera products, which were branded, and yet promised to cause serious potential damage including increased risk to cancer.

Aloe Vera Gel Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

Aloe Vera Gel Extracts

Aloe Vera Whole Leaf Extracts

Others

By Form

Concentrates

Gels

Drinks

Powders

Capsules

By End-User:

Food

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Aloe Vera Gel Market: Key Drivers:

The practice of using aloe vera dates back to ancient Egypt, wherein the gel was used to treat common sunburns, and heal skin. The medicinal use of aloe vera gel continues to this day, with new products providing a layer of moisture to protect the skin. The use has also been extended to help heal wounds, which remains a promising application for new aloe vera gel products. In 2021, the World Health Organization reported that nearly 180,000 deaths occurred worldwide due to burn cases. These mostly occurred in low, and middle-income countries, where access to hospitalization remains scarce. Moreover, non-fatal injuries, incidences where products like aloe vera gels can come in handy, remained the leading causes of fatalities. WHO reports that many burn incidents are preventable, and factors like radiation, electricity, radioactivity, contact with chemicals, friction continue to drive rise in incidences of burns globally. The economic impact of burns also remains significantly, likely necessitating a government intervention. For example, burns remain the leading cause of disability-adjusted life years or DALYs. In 2004, the number of total burn victims reached 11 million. Furthermore, growing environmental causes like wildfires, floods, also remain leading drivers of threats to the health of the global population.

On Special Requirement Aloe Vera Gel Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany, France,U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherland, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest Of MEA

