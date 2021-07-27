At 7.92% CAGR, Organic Fertilizers Market Size to hit $15740.9 Million in 2027, says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Organic Fertilizers Market in terms of revenue was worth of USD 8443.8 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 15740.9 Million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.92% from 2021 to 2027. The global organic fertilizers market size is expected to grow at a substantial growth rate due to several driving factors.

Organic fertilizers are fertilizers that are naturally manufactured and include carbon. Fertilizers are materials that can be put into soil or plants, to deliver vital nutrients and continue growth. Organic fertilizers are made from animal manure, human manure, vegetable matter, and animal matter. Organic fertilizers enhance the soil, plants and it also advantages the insects. These fertilizers are perishable, organic, and environment friendly. Farmers are implementing organic fertilizers owing to their low cost and healthy long enduring impact on soil. Naturally occurring organic fertilizers consist of slurry, manure, peat, worm castings, seaweed, and guano while synthetic organic fertilizers involve bone meal, compost, bloodmeal, and seaweed extracts. Organic fertilizers extend a well-balanced intermingling of nutrients necessary for important microorganism and earthworms existing in soil. Organic fertilizers help to balances the soil ecosystem, improvements in plant health naturally. They also improve the soil texture, permitting it to grip water lengthier, and upsurge the bacterial and fungal movement in the soil. The ideas of organic agriculture were established in the early 1900s by Sir F.H. King, Albert Howard, Rudolf Steiner, and others who supposed that the custom of animal manures, crop rotation, cover crops, and biologically grounded pest controls resulted in a better farming system.

The study provides a crucial view of the global organic fertilizers market by segmenting the market based on crop type, source, form and region & country. Based upon the crop type, global organic fertilizers market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others. Based upon source, the global organic fertilizers market is classified into plant, animal, and others. Based upon form, the global organic fertilizers market is segmented into solid and liquid.

Currently, increasing amount of organic waste across the world is one of the primary factors driving the growth of organic fertilizers market. Organic waste is the major type of waste produced all over the world. Organic wastes are composted to alleviate organic matter, decrease the moisture content, reduce pathogens, and weed seeds, develop disease suppressiveness, and lessen greenhouse gas emissions. For instance; according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), more than one-third of the food generated (~1.3 billion tons) turns wasted or lost each year throughout the world. More than 2 billion tons of urban solid waste are produced from commerce, household, industry, and construction sectors yearly. Also, on average, 1.8 tons per resident of waste without general mineral waste in 2018 were generated by people. These organic wastages are utilized as raw materials for organic fertilizers by considering their various advantages. In addition, the growing demand for organic food owing to rising awareness regarding health and environmental safety is another significant factor contributing to the growth of organic fertilizers over the globe. For instance; according to the Organic Consumers Association, sales of organic food have expanded by 20 percent yearly in the US. Organic food sales made up around 5.8 percent of entire food sales in 2019 in the United States. Also, in UAE, around 57 percent of consumers consider organic food is healthy, extra natural (50%), and safer for consumption (47%) when related to non-organic food. Substantially, consumer demand for organically produced foods maintains to reveal double-digit growth. Furthermore, the growing size of the potential consumer base is a leading opportunity for organic fertilizers market growth. However, higher reliance on inorganic means of cultivation and the unfavorable cost may hinder the growth of organic fertilizers market.

The crop type segment of the global organic fertilizers market is dominated by Cereals & Grains drive with the largest market share of 62.82% in 2020. The source segment of the global organic fertilizers market is dominated by Animal drive with the largest market share of XX% in 2020. The form segment of global organic fertilizers is dominated by solid drive with the largest share of XX% in the year 2020.

The global Organic Fertilizers market research reports segments as follows:

Global Organic Fertilizers Market: By Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Global Organic Fertilizers Market: By Source

Plant

Animal

Others

Global Organic Fertilizers Market: By Form

Solid

Liquid

Organic Fertilizer Market Key Players:

Global Organic Fertilizer market Report covers prominent players are like Tata Chemicals Limited, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, Coromandel International Limited, National Fertilizers Limited, KrishakBharati Cooperative Limited, Midwestern Bioag, Talpollina SPA, Ilsa S.P.A, Perfect Blend, LLC, Sustane Natural Fertilizer, Inc., Biostar Systems, LLC., Agrocare Canada, Inc., Nature Safe

In the geographic region, Europe is expected to witness a significant growth in the global organic fertilizer market due to factors such as increasing organic waste availability, rising demand for organic food, growing awareness about environmental safety, innovations in organic fertilizer's manufacturing processes, and mounting health and wellness trend in this region. In addition, increasing area under organic cultivation and organic farming are some of the major factors likely to intensify the growth of organic fertilizers market in this region. For instance; according to Federal Ministry of Food and agriculture, at the end of 2019, there were about 34,110 organic-manufacture holdings in Germany farming nearly 1,613,834 hectares of land-living organically in harmony with the Europe legislation governing organic farming. They account for about 12.9 % of all assets, farming over 9.7 % of the aggregate utilized agricultural area.

The North America is expected to witness a significant growth in the global organic fertilizer market due to factors such as growing health awareness among the consumers, rising population and escalating demand for organic products in this region. In addition, supportive government policies in the promotion and expansion of organic fertilizers market in the region are also fostering the market growth. For example, the organic production scheme is implemented by the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers' Welfare (DAC&FW), Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, GoI, through National Centre of Organic Farming (NCOF) in partnership with NABARD, and National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC). This scheme promotes organic farming in U.S. by making available organic inputs. Concern about organic fertilizers among customers is increasing which leads to take initiatives from government of U.S.

Asia Pacific is projected to show the fastest growth in the global organic fertilizers market owing to various factors including cumulative health awareness, rapid population and income progress, huge areas under organic cultivation, growing mechanization and irrigation facilities, and the presence of numerous organic operators in this region. Mounting organics industry additional support, the expansion of the organic fertilizers market in the region is one of the major factors projected to boost the market in Asia Pacific. For instance; according to the Inter Press Service, 2018, Himalayan Mountain state of Sikkim, which borders Nepal, Tibet, and Bhutan, is the leading 100 percent organic farming state in the world. Also, according to The World State of Agriculture 2018, India is the country with the greatest number of organic producers about 8,35,000. The organic industry in Asia Pacific is growing at high-level and expected to increase with double number in future which further enlarging the demand for organic fertilizers.

Market Trends of Organic fertilizers Market:

Organic fertilizers are usually made from plant or animal waste or powdered minerals. They consist of a variety of plant-derived materials that range from fresh or dried plant material to animal manures. They are used to improve the structure of the soil and increase its ability to hold water and nutrients for peried of time. Organic fertilizers mainly used to make soil and plants healthy and strong over time. These are biodegradable, sustainable, renewable and environmentally friendly. The broad category of organic-based fertilizers includes diverse formulations of products that provide plants with nutrients and/or improve organic substance in the soil. These can directly apply to plants and/or soils to increase produce quality, soil fertility, plant vigour and yield. There are various type of organic fertilizers with made up different types of raw material including fish extracts, plant waste from agriculture, animal waste, treated sewage sludge, peat and many more which available in the market. Moreover, rising demand for organic food and increasing awareness regarding environmental safety and health concern are the key factors driving the growth of the global organic fertilizers market.

Some of the Major Trends in the Global Organic Fertilizers Market are as follows:

All-Purpose Granular: It is a kind of organic fertilizer which includes beneficial bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms to boost the long-term health of soil. It is used for flowers, shrubs vegetables and trees. It is not for indoor plants because its smell can linger indoors for more than a week, so it is best for outdoor use only. It is ideal for a wide range of crops. Harvest Fish & Seaweed Fertilizer: This kind of fertilizer provides complete nutrition for many plants. It increases natural sugars in fruits and vegetables. It provides stronger color and more vigor in flowering ornamentals and foliage. It also encourages plentiful, longer-lasting blooms. It is also best to foliar feed early or late in the day. Currently, many gardeners prefer for this fertilizer because it is very easy to use, mainly for all-purpose use. Pellet Organic Fertilizer: It is made up from Iron and Sulphur. It is categorized by high iron content and for the quality of the organic component, which guarantees a gradual release of organic Nitrogen, Iron, and Sulphur, increasing their availability for plants. It allows a continuous release of nutrients during vegetative development when the photosynthetic process. It is generally used in winter crop like citrus, kiwi, olive trees, wine grape and table grape and, for all tree and vegetable crops, cultivated both in open fields or greenhouses. Protein Fertilizer: It is used to increases the microbiological fertility of the soil. It can be applied to all kinds of crops at the vegetative restart or during post-harvest on trees. It contains 12.5% completely organic nitrogen and 40% organic carbon. GUANITO: This organic fertilizer is designed to supply a high quantity of organic nitrogen and phosphorus 100% assimilable. It has high content of phosphorus, designed to guarantee the best nutrition for a good and balanced root development. It is used in organic agriculture. The precious and exclusive raw material used (guano) is the result of a careful selection, which guarantees low salinity and gradual release of elements.

