At 8.2% CAGR, Plating On Plastics Market Expected to Reach USD 1044.46 Million, globally by 2028, says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Brandessence Market Research, the Plating On Plastics Market size reached USD 601.59 Million in 2021. The Plating On Plastics market is likely to grow at robust CAGR of 8.2%, and reach size of USD 1044.46 Million by 2028 end. The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Plating On Plastics Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Plating On Plastics Market place for the forecast 2022– 2028.

Key Companies Covered in Plating On Plastics Market

Arteraft Planting, SRG Global Inc , MacDermid Inc., Bolta Werke, Atotech, Cybersheild, , Dixline Corporation, Chromoplastica, BIA Kunststoff- und Galvanotechnik (BIA), Sarrel, Sharretts Plating Company, Dow Chemical Company, Grohe AG, Enthone, Galva Decoparts Pvt. Ltd, JCU Corporation and Phillips Plating Corporation

Plating On Plastics Market Segmentation on the basis of type, end-user and region & country level.

By Plating Type:

Nickel

Chrome

Others

By Base Material:

PEI

PET

PBT

PC

ABS

ABS/PC

Nylon

Others

By Application:

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Construction & Building

Others

Plating on Plastics Market: An Overview

The plastic plating, also commonly known as electroplating plastics first appeared on the commercial horizon in the 1960s. The technology was deployed in the automotive sector to manufacture aesthetically pleasing, and more fuel-efficient vehicles. The technology today promises the exact same revolution in the automotive sector, thanks to development of thermoplastic polymers like Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, with tremendous impact resistance, and toughness. Thanks to the development of electric vehicles, the automotive sector today makes up for nearly 80% of end-demand for electroplating plastics.

Apart from the automotive sector, other applications like aesthetically pleasing plastic-based plumbing fixtures control knobs, and buttons on mobiles, and other electronic devices also make up for large portion of the end-demand in the plating on plastics market. Electroplating is likely to become more common globally, and in new applications as demand for seamless digitalization, aesthetic designs, and cost-reductions offered by plastics remain key to consumers, and manufacturers both. The automotive sector promises the largest application, as plastics provide manufacturers with lightweight vehicles, and molded plastics provide engineers the much needed flexibility to design unique vehicles in a highly competitive industry.

The current plating on plastics technology has a major potential to grow amidst the upcoming wave of Internet of Things, Robotics, and other similar technology. Such promise is increasingly being brought to life, thanks to promise of technologies like 3D printing, and increased investment in research and development. In November, 2020, Japan's Waseda University developed a metal-plastic hybrid 3D printing technique. The new technique for the first time combines, printing of metals, and plastics together, a combination that is ideal for use in IoT, and robotic applications. The technology not only promises to further end-use, but also reduces costs as metal plating remains reliant on high-powered lasers, which are expensive to use. The increased promise of techniques like 3D printing, the increasing demand for plating on plastics in the automotive, and electronic sector, and growing research in promising innovation remain promising drivers of growth in the plating on plastics market.

Plating on Plastics Market: Key Trends

The growing regulatory oversight has led to increased onus on manufacturers to produce viable trivalent chrome plating solutions in the near future. States like California have proposed legislations completely banning hexavalent coatings, which are known to produce various toxic substances. These legislations are yet not active on ground, as states like California extend periods of transitions. However, the trivalent chrome plating is definitely going to be the future for aerospace, automotive, and various other surface coating end-use industries. Currently, 10 manufacturers in the US promise premium offerings in the trivalent chrome plating solutions. The number is expected to witness major growth, as countries around the world become environmentally conscious.

The growing demand for sustainability in various sectors has led to new innovation promise in the plating on plastics market. In January, 2021, Metal Chem announced a new product line, tagged the 'EN-CONNECT', which replaces use of phosphate, chromium, nitrate, and PFAS in the industry. The product vows to be a new green technology, with similar level of performance in applications like corrosion resistance, and other performance metrics. Such green development is essential as new regulations globally continue to limit water discharge limits, and aim to reduce use of hazardous materials. According to Metal Chem press release, the product is designed for use in automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

On Special Requirement Plating On Plastics Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany, France,U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherland, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest Of MEA

