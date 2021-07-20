At 9.35% CAGR, Digital PCR Market Size to hit USD 955.1 Mn by 2027, says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital PCR Market is valued at USD 510.9 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 955.1 Million by 2027 with a CAGR of 9.35% over the forecast period. Increasing number of technological advancements, growing risk of infectious diseases, rising demand of transcriptomic technologies (NGS and PCR) are the significant factors driving the growth of the Global Digital PCR Market.

Major key players in the Digital PCR market are Bio-Rad Laboratories lnc, Sysmex Inostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific lnc, Stilla Technologies, Fluidigm Corporation, Merck KGaA, JN Medsys, QIAGEN and others.

News: Stilla Technologies Launched the World's First Six-ColorDigital PCR Instrument

On January 9th 2020; Stilla Technologies, a leading provider of digital PCR (dPCR) solutions for high-precision genetic analysis, launched the world's first six-color digital PCR instrument, the six-color Prism. The instrument expands the multiplexing capabilities of the company's digital PCR platform, the Naica System. The instrument has been validated for use with a six-color lung cancer panel for EGFR mutation quantification, for liquid-biopsy monitoring in breast and rectal cancer and for detecting and quantifying genetically modified organisms in the food supply. Applications for the six-color Prism include oncology, infectious disease, gene therapy, disease monitoring and food testing.

Scope of Digital PCR Market Report: Digital PCR is a biotechnological development of conventional PCR. PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) is a process for making millions to billions of copies of a specific DNA sample rapidly, allowing scientists to take a small section of DNA and amplify it to a huge enough amount to examine in detail. The PCTR technique is used in many of the procedures used in genetic testing and research, including analysis of ancient samples of DNA and identification of infectious agents. In a series of temperature changes, copies of very small amounts of DNA sequences are exponentially amplified using PCR. PCR is now a common and often indispensible technique used in medical laboratories for research.

The majority of PCR methods depend on thermal cycling. All PCR applications utilize a heat stable DNA polymerase, such as Taq polymerase, an enzyme originally solated from the thermophillic bacterium Thermus aquaticus. Its major applications are DNA sequencing, isolation of DNA to expedite recombinant DNA technologies involving the insertion of DNA sequence into plasmid, phage or cosmid. PCRs are used in microbiology and virology for detecting various microorganisms and viruses by using metagenomic approaches, investigation microbial communities in the human bodies and environment. It is Also used for analysis of viral genome variability within the host and detection of low abundance antiviral drug resistance mutations in HIV patients. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) was invented in 1983 by the American biochemist Kary Mullis at Cetus Corporation.

The COVID-19 outbreak has shown a positive impact on global digital PCR market. Various major players and new startups in digital PCR have came forward to support the research on Covid-19 testing kits, vaccines and treatment for affected patients. Also research and development is increased in digital PCR market due COVID pandemic. During COVID-19 pandemic, demand of digital PCR increased because of rising number of infected patient to test the disease. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been important researches published for dPCR over qPCR for COVID-19 testing. There has been huge rise in demand after for the ddPCR systems and SARS-CoV-2 kits, attributable to different factors like higher sensitivity of ddPCR, absence of inhibition from test types, and simplicity in understanding the results. So, the COVID-19 has overall positive impact on global digital PCR market.

The global digital PCR market is segmented on the basis of type, product, indication, end-user and regions & country level. Based on type, the global digital PCR market is segmented into droplet digital PCR, chip based digital PCR and others. Based on product, the market is divided into instruments, reagents and consumables. Based on indication, the digital PCR market divided into infectious diseases, oncology, genetic disorders and others. Based on end-users, market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology industries, diagnostics centers, academic & research organizations.

Increasing Number of Technological Advancements, Growing Risk of Infectious Diseases, Rising Demand of Transcriptomic Technologies (NGS and PCR) and Rising Cases of Covid-19 are Driving the Market Growth

Rising number of technological advancements in digital PCR field is one of the major factors driving the growth of global digital PCR market. For instance; in November 2019, Bio-Rad Laboratories lnc. announced the launch of QX ONE Droplet Digital PCR System, which gives absolute results of target DNA molecules with high accuracy and sensitivity. In addition, increasing risk of infectious diseases is another major driving factor for the growth of global digital PCR market. For instance; according to World Health Organization (WHO), on June 27th, 2021, there have been 180,492,131 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3,916,771 deaths globally. As per the news published in May 2021, reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) has been gold standard for diagnosis of recent dangerous infectious viruses. Furthermore, growing demand of transcriptomic technologies (NGS and PCR) is also supplementing the market growth. For instance; according to a news published in 2021, Cebra Research launched two new PCR-based and NGS based exploratory tools for viral diseases to support R&D in for vaccine development against infectious diseases. Moreover, growing number of cases of Covid-19 globally is also supplementing the market growth.

However, high cost of digital PCR device and technical limitations associated with PCR may hamper the growth of global digital PCR market. In spite of that, growing adoption of dPCR worldwide can offer more opportunities for the further growth of the global digital PCR market.

North America is Anticipated to Dominate the Global Digital PCR Market

Geographically; North America is expected to dominate the global digital PCR market over the forecast period due to increasing number of cancer patients, highly developed healthcare sector and presence of key players in this region. For instance; according to American Cancer Society 2019, more than 1.7 million cancer cases were detected in U.S. In addition, increasing R & D investment in healthcare sector is another factor fostering the growth of digital PCR market in North America. For instance; according to Research America Discovery, Innovation, Health (U.S. Investments in Medical and Health Research and Development) 2018, from 2017 to 2018, medical and health research and development (R&D) spending in the U.S. grew by 6.4%, reaching $194 billion. In which industry invested $129.5 billion in medical and health R&D (66.7%). For example; in September 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. dispatched VetMAX MastiType, a qPCR-based test KIT utilized for the fast discovery of mastitis-causing pathogens in the dairy groups.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow faster in this market due to increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, increasing research and development and awareness about genetic health in this region. For instance; according to, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), inherited genetic illnesses or uncommon diseases affect around 70 million Indians. Hemophilia, thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, retinal dystrophies, primary immunodeficiency (PID), haemangioma, cystic fibrosis, and other diseases fall under this category. NGS is permitted for the implementation of panels of genes for analysis and research in genetic disorders. In NGS technologies PCR are used.

Along With digital PCR market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Based on country level, the market of digital PCR is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Global Digital PCR Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Droplet Digital PCR

Chip Based Digital PCR

Others

By Product:

Instruments

Reagents

Consumables

By Indication:

Infectious diseases

Oncology

Genetic Disorders

Others

By End-User:

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals

Contract Research Organizations

Hospitals & Clinics

