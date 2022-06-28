At 9.51% CAGR, Global Thrombosis Drug Market Size & Share Will Hit US$ 47789 Million by 2028 | Industry Trends, Demand, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

Jun 28, 2022, 12:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global thrombosis drug market is likely to grow from $25,892 million in 2021 to $47,789 million by the end of 2028. The global market is anticipated to show exceptional growth with an impressive CAGR of 9.51% during the forecast period. The report presents comprehensive projections on the growth factors, opportunities, and restraining factors.
Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Thrombosis Drug Market Reports:
- As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Thrombosis Drug Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 9.51 % (2022-2028).
- Through the primary research, it was established that the Thrombosis Drug Market was valued approximately USD 25892 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 47789 Million by 2028.
- North America swipes the largest share in the global thrombosis drug market due to the presence of well-established health infrastructure in the region.
- The presence of proper reimbursement medical policies is further encouraging people to opt for complete thrombosis treatment.
- Treating cardiovascular problems with medication is a multifaceted approach, but people are also adopting blood thinner medication as a critical treatment for their problems.
Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as 'Global Thrombosis Drug Market By Disease Type (Deep Vein Thrombosis, Pulmonary Embolism, And Atrial Fibrillation), By Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, And Retail Pharmacies), By Drug Class (P2Y12 Platelet Inhibitor, Xa Inhibitor, And Heparin), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028.' into their research database.
Thrombosis Drug Market : Overview
Thrombosis drugs are referred to as the ones that inhibit the working of platelets, avoid clot formation, and further inhibit the formation of other new clots. These drugs help prevent myriad conditions like deep vein thrombosis and atrial fibrillation. Such drugs have many side effects like bleeding gums & noses, heavy menstrual periods, vomiting, and bleeding. Thrombosis treatment is used to cure the clots to avoid the blockage of an organ. The drugs adopted in the treatment of thrombosis are also referred to as blood thinners.
Industry Dynamics:
Thrombosis Drug Market : Growth Drivers
- Increasing consumption of tobacco and liquor will drive the growth of the global market.
As per the report from the World Health Organization, it is found that one in three people is overweight. Such statistics are due to the increasing consumption of tobacco and liquor, which is likely to scale up the risk of obesity. Such a landscape further creates critical hypertension, which causes thrombosis-associated problems. Therefore, it is likely to fuel the growth of the global thrombosis drug market exponentially in the forthcoming years. Another crucial factor fueling the growth of the global market is the growing awareness among people regarding the importance of cardiovascular health. However, treating cardiovascular problems with medication is a multifaceted approach, but people are also adopting blood thinner medication as a critical treatment for their problems. Additionally, a number of manufacturers introduced many anticoagulants which address the issues associated with the prevention of blood clots. Such a market landscape will expand the scope of thrombosis drugs. Simultaneously, there is a spike in the number of cases associated with myocardial problems and coronary heart disease, which is also likely to contribute to the growth of the market.
Thrombosis Drug Market : Restraints
- Lack of awareness among patients is likely to spur the growth of the global market.
Thrombosis is a result of certain cardiovascular problems due to aging, and nowadays, the geriatric population is growing rapidly. But simultaneously, there is a lack of awareness among people regarding the seriousness of thrombosis, which in turn will also hamper the growth of the global market.
Thrombosis Drug Market: Opportunities
- Increasing geriatric population is likely to open new avenues in the global market.
Thrombosis is common in the aging population because it is caused due to cardiovascular problems, which are highly found in aged people. Additionally, the growing disposable income of people is further encouraging them to adopt complete and successful treatment, which is likely to expand the scope of the global market.
Thrombosis Drug Market: Challenges
- Side effects of thrombosis drugs are a huge challenge in the global market.
For instance, the common side effect of such drugs is uncontrolled bleeding. Furthermore, anti-clotting medications often cause a stroke. Therefore, such conditions are likely to be a huge challenge in the global market.
Global Thrombosis Drug Market : Segmentation
- The global thrombosis drug market can be segmented into disease type, distribution channel, drug class, and region.
By disease type, the market can be segmented into atrial fibrillation, pulmonary embolism, and deep vein thrombosis.
By distribution channel, the market can be segmented into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies.
By drug class, the market can be segmented into heparin, Xa inhibitor, and P2Y12 platelet inhibitor.
List of Key Players of Thrombosis Drug Market :
- Pfizer
- Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited
- Bayer AG
- AstraZeneca plc
- Sanofi
- Johnson & Johnson
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Baxter International Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- GlaxoSmithKline plc.
Recent Developments
- Mylan N.V. revealed that it had signed an agreement to take over Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. in Europe in September 2020.
- The Story Brook found that using anticoagulation solution lowers the mortality in severe cases of Covid-19 patients in February 2021.
Regional Dominance:
- North America to hold the largest market share.
North America swipes the largest share in the global thrombosis drug market due to the presence of well-established health infrastructure in the region. Additionally, the presence of proper reimbursement medical policies is further encouraging people to opt for complete thrombosis treatment. Furthermore, the presence of prominent market leaders will also expand the scope of the regional market.
Global Thrombosis Drug Market is segmented as follows:
Thrombosis Drug Market : By Disease Type Outlook (2022-2028)
- Deep vein thrombosis
- Pulmonary embolism
- Atrial fibrillation
Thrombosis Drug Market : By Distribution Channel Outlook (2022-2028)
- Online pharmacies
- Hospital pharmacies
- Retail pharmacies
Thrombosis Drug Market : By Drug Class Outlook (2022-2028)
- P2Y12 platelet inhibitor
- Xa inhibitor
- Heparin
Thrombosis Drug Market : By Region Outlook (2022-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Press Release For Thrombosis Drug Market : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-thrombosis-drug-market
