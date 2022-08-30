At a Time When Many Plant-Based Businesses Are Struggling, All Y'alls Foods Hits Near Record Highs

The plant-based proteins snack company had its best month of the year, and more distribution channels are opening.

CROSS ROADS, Texas, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All Y'alls Foods, a mission driven, plant-based proteins manufacturer of It's Jerky Y'all (3 SKUs: Black Pepper & Sea Salt Jerky, Prickly Pear Teriyaki Jerky and Prickly Pear Chipotle Jerky) and It's Big Crunchy Bacony Bits Y'all toppers, had a banner month in July, exceeding revenue expectations.

Sky is the Limit

CEO and Founder of All Y'alls Food, Brett Christoffel, with It's Jerky Y'alls Prickly Pear Teriyaki, It's Big Crunchy Bacony Bits Y'all toppings, and It's Jerky Y'alls Black Pepper & Sea Salt. It's Jerky Y'all in Prickly Pear Teriyaki, Black Pepper & Sea Salt, and Prickly Pear Chipotle Jerky snacks and It's Big Crunchy Bacony Bits Y'all toppings from All Y'alls Food. Our Bacony Bits hit number one meatless bacon on Amazon just a few months after launching in 2020.

"July was our best month this year and we have retailers knocking on our door for more. Last year we ran out of co-manufacturing capacity due to demand and this year we have secured more capacity to produce, so it is sky's the limit going forward," says All Y'alls Foods founder and CEO Brett Christoffel. Next month brings even more expansion for this alternative protein provider. The company is expanding into convenience stores and growing its direct-to-consumer business as well. July sales on Amazon were up 25% and have been trending upward yet again this year.

Building a Solid Business Foundation Has Paid Off

"I have never been more excited or had more confirmation in the growth of the plant-based space and All Y'alls products than I have now. With our team solidified, our innovation and IP expanding along with our manufacturing ramping up to meet increased demand, we are feeling strong about the years ahead. Hell, when everyone was waving crazy valuation numbers in the press last year, people overlooked us for flying under the radar to figure out these major business milestones. But we had our heads down focused on the work, and it has paid off," says Christoffel.

The plant-based jerky market is growing as is the better-for-you snacks, plant-based proteins and gluten free sectors, all of which have far outpaced historical proteins in every way. Recent SPINS data shows 59% YOY growth for plant-based meat snacks within natural and conventional grocery.

All Y'alls Foods is uniquely positioned to capture market share in all of the snack and better-for-you sectors with its solid business tactics and steady growth with Amazon, traditional retailers and now convenience stores. Like Elysabeth Alfano says on The Plant-based Business Hour, "It is nose to the grindstone, eyes to the sky" and that is working.

All Y'alls Foods

All Y'alls Foods is based in Texas founded in 2018 by Brett Christoffel to offer plant-based proteins to nourish customers, support animal welfare, and be kinder to the planet. All snacks are protein and fiber-packed, gluten and cholesterol-free, and made from whole non-GMO soybeans. A portion from every bag sold goes to helping rescued animals at Rowdy Girl Sanctuary.

For more information, please watch this video or visit www.AllYallsFoods.com. Connect with All Y'alls Foods on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube.

You can purchase All Y'alls Foods directly from the website, through Amazon.com, H-E-B grocery stores, and in natural, specialty, and vegan stores across the nation.

