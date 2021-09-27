At Altamont Pass in Alameda County, East Bay Community Energy Brings 57 MW of Local Clean Energy Online for its Customers

The ribbon-cutting is emblematic of what EBCE sees as a new era for inclusive energy. The new facility represents a $20 million investment into Alameda County through tax revenue to support public services and will also sustain numerous clean energy jobs across operations and maintenance, following an initial output of more than 115,000 hours of union labor.

"The ribbon-cutting at Altamont today underscores what we can accomplish when community organizations have a voice in the development process of our clean energy choices," said Corina Lopez, Board Vice Chair at EBCE and City Council Member for San Leandro. "We look forward to meeting our goal of providing all our customers with 100 percent clean energy by 2030, well ahead of California's official 2045 target date."

EBCE's new project honors Scott Haggerty, a 20+ year advocate for Alameda County, and replaces 569 one-hundred-kilowatt turbines with 23 state-of-the-art environmentally and wildlife-friendly turbines. The new wind farm will produce lower-cost electricity for thousands of residents and businesses who rely on EBCE for clean and affordable energy.

"The re-powering of the Altamont wind project has greatly improved environmental impact while meeting the county's need for clean, affordable wind power," said Mehul Mehta, Executive Vice President with Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company, a leading owner and operator of sustainable infrastructure and energy efficiency projects. "With this project, now the largest wind asset in Greenbacker's portfolio, we look forward to partnering with EBCE to expand access to renewable energy for the communities and stakeholders within Alameda County for decades to come." Greenbacker currently manages $1.5 billion in investor capital with over 2 GW of projects spread across 32 states.

The clean electricity created from the new turbines will serve as a main supply source for EBCE's Renewable 100 program, a power mix of wind and solar energy servicing about 100,000 customers.

Nick Chaset, CEO of East Bay Community Energy, notes, "In just a few years, we've made great strides in bringing more affordable renewable energy and reinvesting our earnings back into the community to drive local green jobs, valuable programs and more clean power projects."

About East Bay Community Energy (EBCE)

EBCE is a not-for-profit public agency that operates a Community Choice Energy program for Alameda County and fourteen incorporated cities, serving more than 1.7 million residential and commercial customers. EBCE initiated service in June 2018 and expanded to the cities of Pleasanton, Newark, and Tracy in April 2021. As one of 19 community choice aggregation (CCA) programs operating in California, EBCE is part of the movement to expedite the climate action goals of their communities and those of California. EBCE is committed to providing clean power at competitive rates while reinvesting in its local communities. For more information about East Bay Community Energy, visit ebce.org.

About Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company

Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC is a publicly reporting, non-traded limited liability energy company that acquires and manages income-generating renewable energy and energy efficiency projects, and other energy-related businesses. The projects in which we invest, such as solar and wind facilities, sell power under long-term contract to high credit worthy counterparties such as utilities, municipalities, and corporations. For more information, please visit www.greenbackercapital.com.

