At AUSA 2018, Zen Technologies USA to Demonstrate Training Systems That Will Keep Troops Combat Ready

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zen Technologies USA, Inc., will exhibit at AUSA 2018 (booth #4215) at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., 8-10 October, 2018.

Zen Technologies is demonstrating key components of US Army's Synthetic Training Environment:

Point of Need systems bringing training and control to the Unit Preview of Adaptive Training to develop and customize training curriculum based on data captured from training exercises Fully integrated and distributed training platform with Live Fire, Live Force-on-Force, Virtual and Constructive (L-LVC) training all operating under a Common Operating Picture.

For a soldier or unit to be 24/7 combat ready, training must be in realistic environments with post training exercise analysis of skills performed based on objective and subjective guidelines. Zen Technologies will demonstrate capabilities, new technologies and training systems that develop, maintain, improve and quantitatively measure Combat Readiness of Land Forces.

Zen will show AWeSim®, a small arms trainer for developing, maintaining and improving marksmanship, judgmental and reflex skills. AWeSim will preview a new semi-automated scenario authoring tool to enable remote Units to instantly create their own training scenarios at point of need without requiring specialized skills. Data from each AWeSim training exercise at AUSA will be compiled to create an individual Combat Readiness Score (CRS) to numerically show level of individual readiness.

Zen will preview Adaptive Training capabilities, the future of combat training. Bayesian Inference techniques will be used on data from AWeSim to simulate performance on future missions to predict team readiness and proficiency. Ultimately this will be used to personalize training curriculum to develop even better Combat Ready soldiers.

Zen Technologies will be showing TacSim®, a laser instrumented tactical engagement simulator to develop and maintain brigade level collective skills through large-area force-on-force training exercises.

Zen's Combat Training Center (CTC) software will be on display for centralized command and control of all Live Fire, Live Force-on-Force, Virtual and Constructive (L-LVC) training, whether the training exercises are occurring locally or distributed around the world. The CTC software allows individuals and teams to train under a Common Operating Picture across all combat training environments.

Zen Technologies at AUSA 2018 (Booth #4215). The place to see the most up-do-date training technology to develop 24/7 Combat Ready soldiers.

About Zen Technologies USA

Zen Technologies USA, Inc. was founded on the understanding that combat training is fundamental for the security and defense of the country. No matter where or when armed forces are deployed, the skills of a fighting force must constantly be refined and aligned with mission needs and situations. Their parent company, Zen Technologies Limited, is a global leader in the development of live, virtual, and constructive combat training systems, with an extensive portfolio of hardware, software, and infrastructure solutions to address a vast array of service needs from individual skills development to brigade-level training. Zen Technologies USA provides sales, marketing, service, and customized solutions to meet the combat training needs to customers throughout the US and around the world. For additional information contact Zen Technologies USA at +1 202 548 7423 or via email at info@zentechnologies.com.

