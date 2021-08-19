At CAGR of 10.1%, The UCaaS Market Size Will Reach USD 32.28 Bn by 2027 Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandessence Market Research has published a new report title, and the lead analyst of the report said, "Global UCaaS market size is valued around USD 16.46 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 32.28 Billion by 2027 with the CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period. Rising adoption of video conferencing and video communications practices, growing latest technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and increasing adoption of BYOD trend are some of the major factors driving the growth of Global Unified Communications as a Service Market."

Cloud-based Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) is a digital change for fortifying business assignments. Unified communications-as-a-service in medical care is a model of conveyance wherein a diversity of partnership and communication administrations and applications are moved to an outsider supplier and conveyed over a network across the medical services sector. UCaaS advancements incorporate presence technology and enterprise informing, video conferencing and communication. Additionally, the expanding deployment of artificial intelligence has significantly supported organizations to take into account the digital transformation objective. Artificial intelligence fuelled devices have permitted organizations to naturally record calls, work with easy records, and insightfully track speakers to understand the necessities of clients and offer significant services. UCaaS is utilized by huge number of enterprises as it further develops business processes by smoothing out communication, and subsequently builds income. Presently, associations will in general utilize cloud-based unified communication as it can be utilized by a broad range of end-clients from verticals like BFSI, IT, telecom, and medical services.

Global UCaaS market is segmented into component, vertical and regions & country level. Based upon components, the unified communications as a service market is segmented into telephony, conferencing, unified messaging, collaboration platforms and applications. Based upon verticals, the market is segmented into BFSI, telecom and IT, consumer goods and retail, healthcare, public sector and utilities, logistics and transportation, travel and hospitality, other.

Rising Adoption of Video Conferencing and Video Communications Practices, Growing Latest Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Increasing Adoption of BYOD Trend are Some of the Major Factors Driving the Market Growth

One of the major factors drive the growth of global unified communications as a service market is rising adoption of video conferencing and video communications practices. Video conferencing empowers clients to promote healthy relational connections and works with more proficient decision-making during conferences and meetings. The quick adoption of video conferencing and communication administrations offered by number of companies such as Zoom Video Communications, Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc etc. For example, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. enrolled a development of 88% in 2020, along these lines representing the developing inclination for video conferencing solutions among enterprises. In addition, growing latest technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) is also supplementing the market growth. Artificial Intelligence (AI) helping associations to accomplishing their digital transformation objectives. Artificial intelligence empowered arrangements can help associations in easy records, instinctively recording calls, astutely following speakers, understanding clients' requirements and offering significant services. AI-empowered UCaaS solutions can likewise help in assessment analysis. AI-empowered UCaaS arrangements can commonly use information mining procedures to examine conversations, surveys, and remarks, direct notices identified with brands, items, and services, and help enterprises in planning accordingly.

Furthermore, increasing adoption of BYOD trend is also fostering the market growth. Bring to Your Own Device (BYOD) has arisen as a significant pattern in this new time of adaptability and network accessibility for employees working all throughout the globe for different associations, making the working environment more useful. For example; According to Cisco, enterprise with a BYOD strategy set up saves money on normal USD 350 every year, per employee. The quickly expanding adoption of the BYOD pattern and other portability solutions is relied upon to drive the adoption of UCaaS solutions significantly further.

However, security issues and poor internet infrastructure may hamper the market growth. In spite of that, significant improvements in the IT infrastructure, alongside widespread adoption of public cloud can offer more opportunities for the further growth of the market.

Key Players for Global UCaaS Market Report

Global unified communications as a service report covers prominent players like RingCentral, 8x8, NTT Communications Corporation, LogMeIn, Windstream, Mitel, Cisco, Vonage, Fuze, Inc., Microsoft, Google, Verizon, BT, Orange S.A., DialPad, Alcatel-Lucent, Enterprise, Intrado Corporation, Masergy, StarBlue, Revation Systems and other.

The COVID-19 outbreak has shown a positive impact on the growth of global unified communication as a service market. During COVID-19 pandemic, associations are slanting towards virtual coordinated efforts, and reception of UCaaS observed a sharp increase on the back of remote access. The COVID-19 pandemic is offering worthwhile opportunities as associations across the world received far off working, cloud-based enterprise communications that appear to be the best decision to provide steady client experience to distant and versatile workers, as admittance to unified communication as a service feature stay available irrespective of the individual user's area. As the COVID-19 cases keeps on burst out companies offers work from home, as an approach to keep their work process unopposed.

News: Neos Networks Reinvigorates Enterprise Communications with Launch of Unified Communications Services.

On April 27th, 2021; Neos Networks has announced the dispatch of its cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) arrangement, giving UK organizations an enterprise-grade, enthusiastic, secure and reliable stage. Neos Networks' UCaaS package offers high stage of safety, compliance, and consistency, just as a natural, government management portal. The simple to-use entrance goes about as a go-to hub to proactively screen all call geographies and admin the organization to guarantee the smooth-running of preparation and arranging meetings. This will empower IT groups and end-clients to have a simple client experience that gives them full visibility of the presentation of the service.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Unified Communications as a Service Market

North America is expected to dominate the global unified communications as a service market within the forecast period due to growing COVID-19 cases, technological advancements and presence of key players in this region. As the number of COVID-19 patients keeps on blow up in a few nations, organizations have requested employees to work from home. Asia Pacific is the fastest developing area in the global unified communications as a service market due to high-speed internet at reasonable rates, rapid smart phone production and government initiatives in this region.

Unified Communications as a Service Market By Regional & Country Level:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

