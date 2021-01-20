At CAGR of 12.07% , Clean beauty market is expected to reach USD 11558.5 Million in 2027 Says Brandessence Market Research

PUNE, India, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clean beauty market Size is expected to grow at significant growth rate due to number of driving factors. Increasing demand for beauty products with more cautiousness and awareness for skin as well as surge in the launching of more sophisticated and clean beauty products for better skin care are some important factors driving the growth of clean beauty market.

Global Clean beauty market in terms of revenue was estimated to be USD 5439.6 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 11558.5 Million in 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 12.07% from 2020 to 2027.

Clean beauty means that a product is safe, non-toxic, and has transparent labeling of ingredients. The toxins free and green beauty products which need not to be necessary organic and naturals is nothing but the clean beauty. This clean beauty is associated with natural beauty, green beauty and all other types of beauty that deviate from the normal beauty and it is defined by products that are mindfully created and produced without any proven or suspected toxic ingredients. Any of the clean beauty products must not contain harmful ingredients for the skin as these products can be derived from plants, vegan, and these are cruelty-free, eco-friendly and sustainably sourced that don't contain any toxins. These products have many benefits such as it boosts collagen, diminish dark spots, it can be used as moisturizers and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. In addition, this product helps to shrink pores & keeps acne away, brightens & tones the skin.

The study provides a crucial view of global clean beauty market by segmenting the market based on type, distribution channel and region & country level. Based upon type, clean beauty market is segmented into face products, skin care, hair care, oral care, makeup and wrinkle care products. Based upon distribution channel, clean beauty market is segmented into online sale, retail sale and others. The regions covered in global clean beauty market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, global clean beauty market is sub divided into U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, Africa, etc.

Clean Beauty Top Companies: INIKA, Avon, Honest Beauty, ILIA, Zuii Organic, Burt's Bees, Kjaer Weis, RMS Beauty Lilah b.,Juice Beauty, Ere Perez, Mineral Fusion, allure, Vapour, bareMinerals, Bite Beauty, others.

Clean beauty Market Segmentation:

By Product Type: Hair care, Face products, Skin care, Hair care, Oral care, Makeup, Wrinkle care products

By Distribution Channel: Online sale, Retail Sale, Others

Increasing demand for natural beauty products with more cautiousness and awareness for skin and surge in the launching of more sophisticated and clean beauty products for better skin care are the major factors for driving the growth of global clean beauty market. Consumers are more actively self-educated for checking labels for ingredients, watching videos from overseas for a global perspective and they are becoming curious about indie beauty, which often involves using ingredients that user might find on their plate rather than concocted in a lab. Furthermore, consumers are more interested in making their skin a flawless base for makeup, rather than covering up imperfections. Thus, more consumers are becoming conscious about their health and investing in clean products.

The type segment of global clean beauty market is dominated by skin care drive with a largest market share of 28.5% in 2020. The distribution channel segment of global clean beauty market is dominated by retailers drive with largest share of 35.1% in year 2020.

Asia Pacific regions is expected to witness a fastest growth in the global clean beauty market due to rapidly increasing consumer spending on the natural beauty products and growing government initiatives for supporting the clean beauty products for toxin free and eco-friendly product's needs. For example; as per the Ministry of Economy and Industry; the cosmetics and personal care industry is one of the fastest growing consumer products sectors in India with a strong potential for foreign companies. The personal care and cosmetics sector in India has shown continued strong growth, with increasing shelf space in retail stores and boutiques in India, stocking cosmetics from around the world. In addition, it has seen tremendous growth of modern organized retail channels like department stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty store chains, and shopping malls along with direct sales and a highly competitive ecommerce market for cosmetic brands. North America region is expected to capture the significant share of the global clean beauty market due to high disposable income, increasing health wellness expenditure, presence of clean beauty knowledgeable workers and high concentration of multinational companies related to personal care followed by Europe.

Clean beauty Market Trends

Factors such as increasing demand for beauty products with more cautiousness & awareness for skin and growth in the launching of more sophisticated and clean beauty products for better skin care are driving the growth of the global clean beauty market.

Major Trends of Global Clean Beauty Market are as follows:

A) Hero-Product Brands: Hero-product brands have such ingredients that have the potential to increase product efficacy and provide solutions to new skin concerns while serving as a marketing tactic.

B) CBD Everything: Cannabidiol which is also known as CBD and it is derived from plants both leafy and green, that fact often has little bearing on the "clean" factor of a product's final formulation. The beauty world isn't slowing down anytime soon when it comes to incorporating CBD into formulations because CBD has been positioned almost as a hero ingredient & it is a naturally occurring substance that's used in products like oils and edibles to impart a feeling of relaxation and calm.

C) Natural Alternatives to Synthetics: Consumers and producers are becoming more open to the usage of natural cosmetics, nowadays with concerns about the environment & their own health; many people prefer natural alternatives over synthetic chemicals as synthetic chemicals are more toxic than natural chemicals.

D) Clean Toners/Essences: Toner is used as the final step in cleansing and an essence is used as the first step in treatment. The main function of a toner is to balance the pH level of skin after cleansing and to remove the last traces of dirt and residue that your cleanser may have missed.

E) Plant-Based Liquid Exfoliators: Exfoliating agents are those used to remove dead cells present on the skin and boost blood circulation, giving renewed and glowing skin.

F) Skin-loving Makeup: Makeup is mainly used to be used cover imperfections and in the process, would sometimes even make them worse. One of the biggest trends seen come out of clean beauty is makeup that's actually meant to make user skin better every time user use it.

G) Affordable Options: Paying less usually means compromising a bit on formulations or the quality of ingredients, while clean beauty products often take more care and thoughtfulness when it comes to sourcing the highest-quality ingredients, which is why a lot of options tend to veer on the more expensive side.

