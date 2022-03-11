At CAGR of 13.9% Global Marketing Analytics Software Market | 2021 - 2028 | Deployment, Application, End-User | Rapid Growth up to USD 6.74 Billion: Industry Size, Trends, Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global marketing analytics software market was worth around USD 3.12 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 6.74 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13.9 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the marketing analytics software market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the marketing analytics software market.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Marketing Analytics Software Market By Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), By Application (Online Marketing, E-mail Marketing, and Content Marketing), By End-User (Retail, BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Travel & Hospitality, and Others), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Marketing analytics software Market: Overview

Marketing analytics software is critical in ensuring that businesses get the full value of their data. Latest marketing analytics software gives businesses the tools and procedures they need to collect, analyze, manage, and govern their data more effectively. With the marketing analytical tools firms can profit from better operational efficiency, improved performance, and, eventually, a higher bottom line by embracing the actual promise of big data.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global marketing analytics software market was low to moderate. Most of the firms around the world adopted marketing analytics tools to improve the overall performance during the pandemic period. Due to the need for critical decision-making many business operators preferred to take the help of marketing analytics to sustain and increase company revenue during the lockdown period.

Marketing analytics is described as the process of monitoring and analyzing metrics data in order to assess the return on investment (ROI) of marketing initiatives, as well as the act of discovering improvement possibilities. Marketing analytics is important for gaining a broad grasp of marketing trends as well as tracking them through time. It aids in the prediction of future outcomes. Marketing analytics software helps a business track the data that influences traffic, leads, and revenue. The expansion of the marketing analytics market has been aided by rising marketing spending throughout the world.

Industry Dynamics:

Marketing analytics software Market: Growth Drivers

Growing necessity to employ marketing budgets for an effective ROI is likely to boost the market growth.

Return on investments is one of the major aspects companies care for, ROI is the core of any business for its successful growth over the future period. However, many firms struggle to optimize, analyze, and calculate returns on investment with their products and services. This is attributed to insufficient knowledge about the market, current trend, customer behavior, and pricing demand, also firms fail to analyze large customer data and product flow to streamline the product sale. These all factors affect the overall return on investments and ultimately ended up in big losses. Marketing analytics software can help with such hindrances and streamline the business by evaluating market growth, calculating multichannel customer views. These factors support the growth of the global marketing analytics software market.

Marketing analytics software Market: Restraints

Large cost of arraying the marketing analytics software may hinder the growth of the market

The key factor restraining to the adoption of marketing analytics software is its high cost. In the need to gain precise marketing analytics software companies have to invest huge costs. For instance, paid marketing data research may range from USD 50 to USD 3000 per month, with many alternatives falling between USD 100 and USD 999. This cost is much high when there are free software versions available with lesser accuracy. However, investing in such freeware can cost to misleading the market trend or business decisions. Yet the paid version of the software cost reasonably and many small to mid-sized companies do not feel it necessary to use it. Such factors can hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Marketing analytics software Market: Opportunities

An increase in data sources by major giants in the industry may offer better growth opportunities

Adobe, Google, Oracle, and Salesforce among other technological titans, added new data sources to their ever-expanding marketing capabilities in 2017. As businesses of all sizes try to reduce the complexity of data collection, purification, and use throughout their organizations. This trend is projected to continue which can offer better opportunities for the expansion of the global marketing analytics software market.

Marketing analytics software Market: Challenges

Drawbacks with analytics precision may hamper the growth of the market

One of the major elements of companies marketing analysis is identifying the need of every segment in the market. Further, it is expected that the marketing analytics recognize other products and business issues that are impacting the growth of the segment. However, with such two-fold expectations market analytics software can overestimate the customers' needs and demands even before analyzing the complete market scenario, this is one of the major hurdles that can affect the market growth.

List of Key Players of Marketing analytics software Market:

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Accenture PLC

Salesforce.Com Inc.

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

Teradata Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Neustar Inc.

Pegasystems Inc.

Tableau Software

Google LLC.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Marketing analytics software Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Marketing analytics software Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 13.9% (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Marketing analytics software Market was valued approximately USD 3.12 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 6.74 billion by 2028.

in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly by 2028. North America led the market with nearly 45 percent of the share.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 3.12 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 6.74 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 13.9% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC, Salesforce.Com Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, Teradata Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Neustar, Inc., Pegasystems Inc., Tableau Software, and Google LLC.

Marketing analytics software Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global marketing analytics software market is categorized by deployment, application, end-user, and region. Based on the deployment, the global market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premise. The cloud deployment segment is expected to register rapid growth during the forecast period. Based on application, the market is divided into online marketing, E-mail marketing, social media marketing, content marketing, and other applications. Among these applications, the social media marketing segment holds nearly 30 percent of the share in the global market. The end-user segment of the market comprises retail, BFSI, education, healthcare, manufacturing, travel & hospitality, and other end users.

Recent Developments:

Accenture purchased End-to-End Analytics in November 2020 to use its powerful array of accelerators and assets to effectively improve trade promotion, supply chain, marketing, and pricing.

In November 2020 , Microsoft launched a novel marketing analytics solution, Clarity.

In September 2021 , Oracle revealed the launch of Fusion Marketing, the foremost solution to fully automated qualification and lead generation.

Regional Dominance:

The global marketing analytics software market, accounting for roughly 45 percent of the overall revenue

In 2021, North America led the global marketing analytics software market, accounting for roughly 45 percent of the overall revenue. This is due to the region's strong social media usage trend and access to high-speed internet services. Because of its widespread use, social media provides marketers with a new and effective avenue for advertising and marketing. Additionally, the region's major e-commerce infrastructure allows marketers to evaluate data collected by e-commerce transactions, providing insights into customer buying habits that aid in the development of effective marketing campaigns. Asia Pacific also accounted for a major portion of revenue in 2021. Increasing importance of AI development centers like Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia can be ascribed to this. The regional industry is also being driven by the advent of new businesses that provide AI-enabled analytics services. Furthermore, the fast deployment of digital government programs in Singapore, India, and China has resulted in the establishment of a number of startups that provide services based on analytics and other innovative technologies, boosting the regional market growth.

Global Marketing analytics software Market is segmented as follows:

Marketing analytics software Market: By Deployment Outlook (2022-2028)

Cloud

On-premise

Marketing analytics software Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Online Marketing

E-mail Marketing

Content Marketing

Social Media Marketing

Other Applications

Marketing analytics software Market: By End User Outlook (2022-2028)

Retail

BFSI

Education

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Travel and Hospitality

Other

Marketing analytics software Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

