At CAGR of 14.2% 3D Scanning Market | 2021 - 2022 | Product and Application | To Reach Around USD 9.82 Billion: Industry Size, Trends, Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, "3D Scanning market by Product (Laser Scanner, Structured Light Scanner, Optical Scanner), Range (Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range) for Industrial Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defence, Healthcare, Architecture & Engineering. Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2028". According to the report, the global 3D scanning market was valued USD 4.57 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach around USD 9.82 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.2% for the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "3D Scanning Market By Product Type Segment Analysis (Optical scanners, Laser scanner, Structured light scanners), By Application Type Segment Analysis (Aerospace & defense, Healthcare, Architecture & engineering, Industrial, Entertainment & media, Others), By Component Type Segment Analysis (Hardware, Software): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2021 – 2028.".

3D Scanning Market: Overview

Global 3D Printing Gases Market accounted for USD 4.57 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 9.82 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2028.

A three-dimensional scanning system is a type of a technology, basically used for creating high-resolution 3D models of real and tangible objects. To expand on that, a 3D scanner combines all the multiple pictures of an object and then creates it all together into a precise three-dimensional copy of the model article, which can be viewed in very many angles. However, inspection and quality control are vital for the production of the scanner devices as it enhances the overall quality and hence causing the spiking demand for 3D scanning systems, across the world.

Although, there are certain hindrances that interrupt the sales, such as the high share of expenditure incurred for the purpose of setting up a 3D scanning facility, adding to the lack of 3D metrology experts. Thankfully enough, the spending on R&D activities and the inevitable advancements in technology have proven to be important aids to the growth of the market. The substitution for traditional laser dot or laser line technology with the development of structured light technology is also predicted to be a major driving factor to the growth.

Industry Dynamics:

3D Scanning Market: Growth Drivers

3D scanner's exceptional technology that helps save time, cost, and efforts during a manufacturing process are all a few drivers for the growth of the global 3D Scanning market.

The ever-growing entertainment & media industry, the use of laser scanning for analysing and mapping the underground areas for the purpose of mining, the on-going technological advancements in terms of scanning range and image quality, and the 3D scanner's exceptional technology that helps save time, cost, and efforts during a manufacturing process are all a few drivers for the growth of the global 3D Scanning market.

Owing to the rapid urbanization all across the world, it has created the market for the architects to design tall buildings that can hold up a large number of residents. Hence, there is an impulsive need to revamp the existing commercial and residential infrastructure projects to match with the current market trends. Now,3D scanning enables architects to analyze and map a large area with utmost efficiency to emerge with a solid construction plan.

3D Scanning Market: Segment Analysis

The market can be divided into laser scanner, structured light scanner, optical scanner, and others.

Based on product type, the market can be divided into laser scanner, structured light scanner, optical scanner, and others. Although, it was found that a structured light scanner is forecasted to grow significantly in the expected time period. A structured light scanner provides speed and is found most accurate, citing why they are erratically priced and positioned in highly sophisticated structured scanning. Hence, this serves to be different from that of a laser scanner, which emits various laser dots on a single object, continuously.

3D Scanning Market: Application

Largest market share, due to the increasing awareness about advanced medical treatment.

The market has been further categorized into reverse engineering, quality control and inspection, virtual simulation, and others. Considering the records of the recent past, it was noted that the quality control and inspection accounted for the largest market share, due to the increasing awareness about advanced medical treatment and the need to capture large volumes of 3D data for further analysis.

However, the reverse engineering segment is anticipated to witness notable growth over the forecast period, attributing to its gaining popularity among other applications. Additionally, it is important to reverse engineer parts and components to supply replacement and original parts for follow-on production runs which in turn is expected to boost the segment growth.

List of Key Players of 3D Scanning Market:

Nikon Metrology NV

Autodesk Inc.

Hexagon AB

FARO Technologies

David Vision Systems GmbH

Basis SoftwareInc.

Artic 3D

Fuel3D Technologies Limited

CreaformInc.

GOM GmbH.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the 3D Scanning Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the 3D Scanning Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 14.2% (2021-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the 3D Scanning Market was valued approximately USD 4.57 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 9.82 billion by 2028.

in 2020 and is projected to reach to roughly by 2028. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth from the architectural sectors and automotive sectors, over the forecast period.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2020 USD 4.57 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 9.82 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 14.2% 2021-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Nikon Metrology NV, Autodesk, Inc., Hexagon AB, FARO Technologies, David Vision Systems GmbH, Basis Software, Inc., Artic 3D, Fuel3D Technologies Limited, Creaform, Inc. and GOM GmbH. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2336

Regional Dominance:

North America held a significant market share and has thrived to become one of the most influential markets in the world.

In regional segmentation, the global coronavirus vaccines market is bifurcated into six key regions, namely, Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. North America held a significant market share and has thrived to become one of the most influential markets in the world. Furthermore, the increasing R&D share of expenditure along with the increasing requirement of technology in the automotive sector and modeling operations is expected to further fuel the regional growth soon.

It is also noted that the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth from the architectural sectors and automotive sectors, over the forecast period.

Global 3D Scanning Market is segmented as follows:

3D Scanning Market: By Type Outlook (2021-2028)

Optical scanners

Laser scanner

Structured light scanners

3D Scanning Market: By Application Outlook (2021-2028)

Aerospace & defense

Healthcare

Architecture & engineering

Industrial

Entertainment & media

Others

3D Scanning Market: By Component Outlook (2021-2028)

Hardware

Software

3D Scanning Market: By Region Outlook (2021-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

