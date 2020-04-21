At Davis Levin Livingston, 3 Partners Included in 2020 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers Guide

HONOLULU, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Well-known legal newsgroup Lawdragon recently released its annual Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers Guide for 2020, which once again includes Attorneys Mark Davis, Michael Livingston, and Loretta Sheehan. All three of these attorneys are also partners at noted Hawai'i litigation firm, Davis Levin Livingston.

This is the second consecutive year that these three leading plaintiff's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon for their tireless work on behalf of injury victims. As one of the most respected legal media organizations in the United States, Lawdragon is closely connected to the legal community, and as such, has the ability to fairly rate excellence within each practice area of the law.

Every year, the Lawdragon research team uses peer and client nominations, in-depth legal research, and comparative analysis to select 500 top attorneys in practice areas ranging from employment to financial law. The Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers Guide is intended to showcase the "best of the U.S. plaintiff's bar," and the team at Davis Levin Livingston is honored that three of their partners were selected in both 2019 and 2020.

For additional information about the attorneys at Davis Levin Livingston or for further press inquiries, visit https://www.davislevin.com/.

SOURCE Davis Levin Livingston

