At Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP, 5 Firm Partners Named in 2020 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers Guide as "Best of the U.S. Plaintiff's Bar"

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As tireless advocates for the injured, the wronged, and the abused in California and nationwide, the award-winning personal injury attorneys at Los Angeles plaintiff's firm Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP have a long track record of success on behalf of their clients. With that success has come many awards and accolades – and recently, five of the firm's partners were named to the prestigious 2020 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers Guide.

The 5 GBW attorneys named as 2020 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers:

Browne Greene

Bruce Broillet

Tim Wheeler

Christine Spagnoli

Geoffrey Wells

Started in 2005, Lawdragon is now one of the most respected legal media and ranking organizations in the country, best known for its carefully-curated lists of the top 500 attorneys in every practice area nationwide. Aiming to recognize the "best of the U.S. plaintiff's bar," the independent research team at Lawdragon relies on intensive research, comprehensive legal analysis, and peer nominations to determine which lawyers are truly worthy of inclusion on the list.

For all of the five attorneys nominated and selected at Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP, this is not the first time they have appeared on the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers and other Lawdragon lists. With multiple appearances and a listing in the Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America "Hall of Fame" for Attorney Bruce Broillet, the firm has long been recognized as an outstanding example of how plaintiff's lawyers can help consumers.

At this time, the legal team at Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP would like to express their gratitude for this significant honor. The firm will continue to seek justice in high-stakes litigation across the country, by advocating for victims of catastrophic injury, defective products, sex abuse, insurance bad faith, legal malpractice, and other forms of negligence and wrongdoing.

For more information or press inquiries, contact Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP at https://www.gbw.law/.

SOURCE Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP

Related Links

https://www.gbw.law

