At Home Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE : HOME ) (the "Company"), the home décor superstore, announced today the pricing of an underwritten secondary public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock by certain of the Company's existing stockholders, including certain affiliates of AEA Investors LP and Starr Investment Holdings, LLC (collectively, the "Selling Stockholders"). Additionally, in connection with the offering, the Selling Stockholders have granted to the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,500,000 additional shares of the Company's common stock. The shares will be offered from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of the sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. The offering is expected to close on September 11, 2018, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company is not selling any shares in this offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares being sold by the Selling Stockholders in this offering.

BofA Merrill Lynch is acting as sole underwriter for the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 31, 2017. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and the documents incorporated by reference in that registration statement, as well as the preliminary prospectus supplement related to this offering and the documents incorporated by reference in that prospectus supplement. Copies of these documents are available at no charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, and the final prospectus supplement, when available, may be obtained from BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.

The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About At Home Group Inc.

At Home (NYSE : HOME ), the home décor superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal décor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 167 stores in 36 states.

