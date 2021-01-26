At Home Eldercare Merges with Umbrella Franchise Company, Loyalty Brands

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At Home Eldercare, L.L.C., a recognized leader in In-Home, Non-Medical Senior Care, recently announced their merge with Loyalty Brands, L.L.C, as they focus on nationwide growth in 2021.

At Home Eldercare is an emerging brand franchisor in the In-Home, Non-Medical Senior Care market. Today, nearly 50 million elderly Americans are being cared for at home by family members, who often need help, but cannot find reliable resources. Many others, particularly seniors, would prefer to stay at home as they become less able to care for themselves, but lack family close by with the time or ability to care for them. These numbers are expected to increase rapidly over the next twenty years as the Baby Boomer generation ages. Currently, the United States sees 10,000 people a day turning 65.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with John Hewitt and his team at Loyalty Brands," said Gavin Densmore, president of At Home Eldercare. "It really is the merging of the best of two worlds; At Home Eldercare has been an industry leader for more than 20 years, and John Hewitt and Loyalty Brands bring more than 30 years of franchising experience to the table. Together we expect to become the dominant player in the senior care market." Together, the two companies will move forward as At Home Eldercare Franchising L.L.C.

"I have a special place in my heart for the aging, having lost both my parents in the last few years," said John Hewitt, Loyalty Brands Founder and CEO. "You can see it in their eyes that they would like to have all the capabilities from when they were young. Making their lives easier and comfortable is the best thing we can do. We have been looking for a partner in this industry who was eager to franchise and are excited to have Gavin and his team on board."

At Home Eldercare is a franchisor of In-Home, Non-Medical Senior Care. To learn more, visit: https://www.athomeec.com/

About Loyalty Brands

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Loyalty Brands is an umbrella franchise company founded in 2018 by serial entrepreneur John Hewitt. The Loyalty Brands consist of business brokerage, small business accounting, tax preparation and added services, networking, and bartering. The company maintains a community first outlook, meaning that involvement in local communities and giving back is a core value. The multi-brand concept involves businesses that are synergistic and compatible, so potential franchisees could possibly own one or more of the brands for additional customer acquisition and co-marketing opportunities. To learn more about Loyalty Brands, please visit https://loyaltybrands.com/

