At Home Opens New Home Décor Superstore in Mansfield

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), one of the fastest-growing retailers in the nation, opened its newest location at 602 US Hwy 287 North in Mansfield, Tex., on Oct. 25, with a community New Store Open House on Nov. 10. The new Mansfield At Home location is the 33rd in the state and 171st store nationwide.

The 108,000-square-foot home décor superstore offers more than 50,000 home decor items, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal décor across a variety of styles and at everyday low prices. At Home is the holiday headquarters, with one of the biggest holiday assortments for inside and outside the home at the best prices. With 12 new Christmas collections including hundreds of items, more than 100 styles of artificial trees and nutcrackers and over 1,000 ornaments, At Home makes it easy to Christmas all the way for the most stylish time of the year.

"As we strategically grow our national footprint, we are excited to open our 11th store in DFW and always love expanding in our home market where our customers know us best," said Lee Bird, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of At Home. "The reception to At Home continues to be strong and we have substantial whitespace both here and across the country. Our vast selection of on-trend styles is winning over home décor customers who want it all: value, variety and an inspiring, hands-on shopping experience."

Shoppers will find style ideas throughout the store, which is based on a warehouse model with continually updated items that showcase the latest trends and seasonal products. An average of 400 new products arrive each week to provide fresh inspiration.

"At Home strives to have the widest selection of home décor items, and we are dedicated to inspiring you to refresh, play and experiment with home décor that reflects your unique personality and style," said Mansfield At Home Store Director Shaun Heflin. "We welcome everyone to come in, explore our newest store and find endless decorating possibilities for every room in your home for your budget."

A New Store Open House will be held on Saturday, Nov. 10 beginning at 9 a.m. The open house will include Gift Card Giveaways for the first 50 people who visit the store and sign up for At Home Insider Perks.

About At Home:

At Home (NYSE: HOME), the home decor superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates more than 170 stores in 36 states. For more information, visit the company online http://www.athome.com or find us on Facebook (AtHomeStores), Instagram (AtHomeStores) or Pinterest (AtHomeStores).

