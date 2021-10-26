At-home oral health practices remain strong, according to survey

"At-home oral hygiene habits play a key role in maintaining good oral health, and it is encouraging to see respondents are committed to brushing, flossing, and using mouth wash regularly," said Joseph Dill, DDS, MBA, Vice President of Dental Science, Delta Dental Plans Association.

Such habits are motivated by the health benefits associated with each, with many reporting they are brushing and flossing to prevent tooth decay, prevent dental issues, and maintain or improve oral health.

Beyond their brushing and flossing frequency, many follow American Dental Association guidelines on how often to replace their toothbrush. In fact, about 2 in 3 adults (65%) switch out their brush at least once every three months, while 86 percent of parents do this for their child at least once a month. Similarly, parents acknowledge fluoride as an important step in dental hygiene. Slightly more than 4 in 5 (83%) parents believe fluoride is very — if not extremely — important to their child's oral health.

Learn more about consumer opinions and behaviors related to oral health in Delta Dental's 2020 State of America's Oral Health Report.

About the survey

Delta Dental's Adult's Oral Health & Wellness Survey was conducted December 28, 2020, through January 8, 2021, among a nationally representative sample of 1,000+ Americans ages 18+, with a margin of error of +/- 3%

