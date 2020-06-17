At-Home Tender and Juicy Cheeseburgers with a Sweet Special Sauce Will Make You Forget You Aren't Eating Fast Food

INGREDIENTS

Special Sauce

¾ Cup Mayonnaise

3 Tbsp. Tony Chachere's French Salad Dressing

2 Tbsp. Sweet Pickle Relish

1 ½ Tsp. Granulated Sugar

1 Tsp. White Wine Vinegar

¼ Tsp. Onion Powder

¼ Tsp. Paprika

Sliders

1 ½ Lbs. Ground Beef

½ Cup Tony Chachere's Burger Marinade (Pourable, 30-minute)

1 Package Hawaiian Rolls (12 oz.)

3 Tbsp. Butter, Divided

1 ½ Cups Iceberg Lettuce, Chopped

¾ Cup Yellow Onion, Finely Chopped

½ Cup Dill Pickles, Sliced

12 Slices Yellow American Cheese

1 Tbsp. Sesame Seeds

PREPARATION

Special Sauce

In a medium bowl, whisk together all ingredients until well combined. Place in refrigerator in an airtight container until ready to assemble the sliders.

Sliders

Place ground beef in a large bowl. Pour Tony's Burger Marinade over the ground beef and mix gently with a spatula. Place in the refrigerator to marinate for 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 9x13 pan with parchment paper or aluminum foil. Spray with nonstick cooking spray. Using a large knife, slice the rolls horizontally in half, so you have a portion of tops and a portion of bottoms. You want both portions of the rolls to remain connected, so there are two slabs. Set aside. In a large skillet, melt one tablespoon of butter over medium heat. Place bottom slab of rolls, cut side down, in the skillet. Cook until lightly browned, about 1 minute. Remove from skillet and place in bottom of prepared dish. Repeat with additional tablespoon of butter and remaining slab of rolls. Set aside. In the same skillet, add the marinated ground beef and cook over medium-high heat, breaking it up with a spatula until cooked through and no longer pink, then remove from heat. Drain and set aside. Spread half of the special sauce on the bottom half of the buns. Top with half of the lettuce and then half of the chopped onions. Top with six slices of the yellow American cheese, slightly overlapping. Top with half the ground beef, pressing down slightly with a spatula. Top the beef with the remaining lettuce, onions, cheese slices, beef and pickles. Spread the remaining special sauce on the inside of the top portion of the buns and place on top of the sliders. Melt remaining tablespoon of butter and brush over top of rolls. Sprinkle with sesame seeds. Cover pan with foil and bake for 20 minutes. Remove from oven and cut into individual sliders. It'll be messy, but so delicious! Serve immediately.

