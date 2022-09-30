AT LEAST 20% OF OLDER PEOPLE ADMIT BEEN SCAMMED, INTERSTATE REMOVALISTS SYDNEY A2Z PROVIDE GUIDANCE ON HOW TO AVOID BEING SCAMED

NEW RESEARCH SHOWS WHY THE ELDERY ARE SUSCEPTIBLE TO BECOMING VICTIMS OF FRAUD

SYDNEY, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Having been in the industry for over 20 years, Interstate removalists Sydney A2Z have continually lead the way in making the moving experience for 100's of senior citizens as seamless as possible. Through this experience Interstate removalists Sydney are also aware of the problems faced by the senior population, especially in relation to scam tactics being used to try defraud them.

Over the past few years, there has been an increase in the vulnerable elderly population being the targets of scammers looking to prey upon those weak, impressionable, and defenceless. The elderly may have greater wealth due to years of hard work and savings, which is a lucrative attraction for fraudsters. As the senior population continues to grow, it's crucial to bring to light the warning signs, the impact of fraud, and more importantly how to prevent being taken advantage of.

Dr. Lichtenberg, the Wayne State psychologist who studies capacity for financial decision-making, says he has data showing 20% of older people admit when they do talk about money with others, it's out of loneliness and because they want to talk to someone, even though it could be a potential scammer.

Scammers are proficient when it comes to stealing money and personal information. Interstate Removalists Sydney insist that it's essential to discontinue all contact with any individual believed to be a scammer and report the scam immediately.

Interstate Removalists Sydney A2Z suggests having a relative or close friend source several reputable moving companies to help filter out the good from the not so good. This person can opt to give their email address to receive quotes and other information on the elder's behalf, and this will also allow them to thoroughly check over the details before committing to a booking.

If an elder does provide their email address to a company, Interstate Removalist Sydney A2Z suggest they forward any emails received to a relative or friend to evaluate, and to always be aware of any suspicious email attachments or links.

If the senior citizen does not have any relatives or close friends to assist, Interstate Removalists Sydney A2Z suggest a real estate agency be involved in the process, with the senior citizen advising the agency to make inquiries and book a removalist on their behalf.

Unfortunately, even the best laid plans can go wrong and there are times that even the most diligent can become a victim of a scam.

When reporting any type of senior scam, as much information as possible should be provided to the police and financial institutions. Interstate Removalists Sydney advises including as many of the following details as possible:

The scammer's company's name

How the scammer communicated with you

Dates and times the scammer was in contact with you

Email addresses, phone numbers, websites, and mailing addresses of the scammer

Methods of payment

Abuse of the elderly is, at its foundation, lack of social support. The remedy is social support. It's possible that the best way to help vulnerable senior citizens is just to be there, to be present in their lives not constantly, but for them to know someone is there.

