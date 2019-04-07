At NAB 2019, Sony Unveils Products, Solutions and Workflows That Are "Powering Today and Transforming Tomorrow"

As the media industry undergoes a transformation, visitors to Sony Booth #C11001 will see a focus on two core areas: content value and workflow efficiency. Content value will be demonstrated through 4K, 8K, high dynamic range (HDR) and high frame rate (HFR) technology, which supports the creation of valuable, engaging assets. IP and media services offer workflow efficiencies that support interoperability, drive flexibility, provide automation, enhance collaboration and empower global distribution. Together, these solutions enhance creativity and increase options for professionals.

"To meet our clients' imminent demands during this time of significant change, our mission and guiding principle is to work hand-in-hand with our customers to create compelling solutions," said Theresa Alesso, Pro division president, Sony Electronics. "Our new tag line for Sony's professional business is 'Live Your Vision.' This demonstrates the company's commitment to working closely with creators to inspire and enable them to enrich their storytelling capabilities. Based on this vision, we are 'Powering Today, Transforming Tomorrow,' which is our theme for NAB 2019."

Additionally, as broadcasters get closer to deploying the next generation of over-the-air broadcast technology, Sony Electronics will continue to supply prototype televisions, demodulators and application development tools for the growing number of ATSC 3.0 market trials in the U.S.

Crystal LED Display System - "Seeing is Believing"

The heart of the booth will be Sony's Crystal LED display system. It will showcase immersive 8K x 4K imagery that proves "seeing is believing" and demonstrates why leading broadcast and global organizations have standardized on this dynamic visual experience for their most prominent spaces.

Intelligent Media Services - Transforming Operations

Sony's Intelligent Media Services transform traditional media chains, unlock more value for richer audience engagement, and provide OTT subscription services for additional digital and linear revenue streams through cloud collaboration, AI, IP, data analytics and software automation capabilities. At NAB, Intelligent Media Services will be shown in a variety of workflows for broadcast operations, as well as Sports and Production workflows.

Ci Media Cloud Integrated AI capabilities supporting object recognition, speech-to-text and facial detection in Sony's Ci Media Cloud to improve discoverability, searchability and provide enhanced transcription. Ci also offers live contribution, streaming and clipping for capturing and watching live streams anywhere.

Integrated AI capabilities supporting object recognition, speech-to-text and facial detection in Sony's to improve discoverability, searchability and provide enhanced transcription. Ci also offers live contribution, streaming and clipping for capturing and watching live streams anywhere. Crispin Automation Crispin's LoadingDock and FARlink software provide stations with the ability to aggregate program and commercial content from various locations in the cloud and on-prem by using a centralized solution. Combining Crispin's traffic interface and FARlink integration with Sony Ci, station groups have the ability to manage and execute playback of all of their content from the cloud.

Crispin's LoadingDock and FARlink software provide stations with the ability to aggregate program and commercial content from various locations in the cloud and on-prem by using a centralized solution. Combining Crispin's traffic interface and FARlink integration with Sony Ci, station groups have the ability to manage and execute playback of all of their content from the cloud. Media Backbone NavigatorX A content and workflow management solution in on-prem, hybrid and cloud configurations. New features include an improved workflow editor with the ability to schedule workflow execution and native support for additional professional formats, including R3D, DNG, DPX and EPS.

A content and workflow management solution in on-prem, hybrid and cloud configurations. New features include an improved workflow editor with the ability to schedule workflow execution and native support for additional professional formats, including R3D, DNG, DPX and EPS. XDCAM air A cloud-based service that bridges field-based camcorders with facilities.XDCAM air integrates with Media Backbone Hive, Media Backbone NavigatorX and third-party systems to provide streamlined acquisition workflows. New features include support for audio intercom functionality, HEVC (H.265) streaming, and multi-point distribution streaming.

A cloud-based service that bridges field-based camcorders with facilities.XDCAM air integrates with Media Backbone Hive, Media Backbone NavigatorX and third-party systems to provide streamlined acquisition workflows. New features include support for audio intercom functionality, HEVC (H.265) streaming, and multi-point distribution streaming. Media Backbone Hive An integrated news and sports production system, streamlining production workflows from planning to archive. New features include:

An integrated news and sports production system, streamlining production workflows from planning to archive. New features include: ST2110 ingest and playout



XDCAM air live-stream and file-based workflow integration



Powerful HTML5 browser-based editing, including effects, subtitling, 16CH audio and waveforms.

Live Production - For quality and efficiency

4K /HD HDR Live Camera System Sony's new HDC-5500 is a multi-format live camera equipped with the world's first 2/3-inch 4K global shutter three CMOS sensor. The imager ensures superb image quality in 4K , HD and HDR live production applications. The camera is also capable of outputting 4K directly from the camera using a 12G-SDI interface, enabling 4K field monitoring and 4K / HDR wireless applications. Using with new HDCU-5500 camera control unit (CCU), the system offers Ultra High Bitrate (UHB) transmission, capable of sending two channels of full 4K signals simultaneously, allowing two signals to be sent to the CCU inputs or to send 4K images back to the camera for full monitoring 4K / HDR monitors capability. The new CCU provides 12G-SDI 4K output as standard and a SMPTE ST 2110 IP interface with a hardware option.The HDC-5500 also provides 4x High Frame Rate as standard and offers up 8x HD and 2X 4K with a future software option. The HDC-5500 system responds to the needs of 4K , HDR, HFR, IP and wireless requirements for today's and tomorrow's production needs and will take our customer well into the future. The recently announced HDC-5500 and HDC-3500 systems offer compelling options for flexible and cost-effective migration paths from last generation technology.

Sony's new is a multi-format live camera equipped with the world's first 2/3-inch global shutter three CMOS sensor. The imager ensures superb image quality in , HD and HDR live production applications. The camera is also capable of outputting directly from the camera using a 12G-SDI interface, enabling field monitoring and / HDR wireless applications. Using with new camera control unit (CCU), the system offers Ultra High Bitrate (UHB) transmission, capable of sending two channels of full signals simultaneously, allowing two signals to be sent to the CCU inputs or to send images back to the camera for full monitoring / HDR monitors capability. The new CCU provides 12G-SDI output as standard and a SMPTE ST 2110 IP interface with a hardware option.The HDC-5500 also provides 4x High Frame Rate as standard and offers up 8x HD and 2X with a future software option. The HDC-5500 system responds to the needs of , HDR, HFR, IP and wireless requirements for today's and tomorrow's production needs and will take our customer well into the future. The recently announced HDC-5500 and HDC-3500 systems offer compelling options for flexible and cost-effective migration paths from last generation technology. Live Element Orchestrator and New SDI-IP Converter Boards Sony is enhancing its IP Live Production Solutions with the Live Element Orchestrator , its first system orchestration software to improve production system availability, increase workflow efficiency through more effective utilization of production resources, and to reduce system downtime, thereby improving productivity in content production. Resources can be shared across multiple locations and configurations. Sony's two new SDI-IP converter boards—the NXLK-IP50Y and NXLK-IP51Y (12G-SDI)—offer support for SMPTE ST 2110 standards with optional format conversion and HDR compatibility. At Sony's booth, visitors can see a complete complement of IP Live production products supporting SMPTE ST 2110 in HD and 4K . In addition, Sony's booth will be connected with HyperX eSports Arena, using a network provided by CenturyLink, for remote a production demonstration over SMPTE ST 2110 using Live Element Orchestrator.

Sony is enhancing its IP Live Production Solutions with the , its first system orchestration software to improve production system availability, increase workflow efficiency through more effective utilization of production resources, and to reduce system downtime, thereby improving productivity in content production. Resources can be shared across multiple locations and configurations. Sony's two new SDI-IP converter boards—the and (12G-SDI)—offer support for SMPTE ST 2110 standards with optional format conversion and HDR compatibility. At Sony's booth, visitors can see a complete complement of IP Live production products supporting SMPTE ST 2110 in HD and . In addition, Sony's booth will be connected with HyperX eSports Arena, using a network provided by CenturyLink, for remote a production demonstration over SMPTE ST 2110 using Live Element Orchestrator. DWX Digital Wireless Receiver Sony's DWX series digital wireless microphone system is designed for various production types, including live, broadcast, theaters and events. The DWR-R03D two-channel digital wireless receiver includes new features via a firmware upgrade. Updates include:

Sony's DWX series digital wireless microphone system is designed for various production types, including live, broadcast, theaters and events. The DWR-R03D two-channel digital wireless receiver includes new features via a firmware upgrade. Updates include: New auto frequency change mode to prevent audio drop outs



Auto channel coordination for easy and simple channel setting



Output swap function



Graphical spectrum analyzer that shows the interference visually



CODEC MODE4 for better sound quality

Cinema, CM and Program Productions - Maximum Creative Freedom

VENICE , Digital Cinema motion picture camera system Designed exclusively for high-end cinematography, VENICE continues to deliver not only exceptional images, but also complete flexibility, creative freedom and its established workflow to match filmmaker's shooting requirements. Newly released version 3.0 software added two new imager modes: 5.7K 16:9 and 6K (full-width) 2.39:1, as well as X-OCN XT and Cache REC. Version 3.0 software also enables the use of Sony's new portable and lightweight CBK-3610XS Extension System, which allows for cabled separation between the VENICE camera body and image sensor block.In addition, Version 4.0 firmware was recently announced, which adds High Frame Rate (HFR) shooting of 4K 120fps and 6K 60fps with an optional license. Version 4.0 firmware is planned to be available in June. VENICE has been used for principal photography for Sony Pictures' "Bad Boys for Life" and "Peter Rabbit 2" releasing in 2020.

Designed exclusively for high-end cinematography, continues to deliver not only exceptional images, but also complete flexibility, creative freedom and its established workflow to match filmmaker's shooting requirements. Newly released version 3.0 software added two new imager modes: 16:9 and (full-width) 2.39:1, as well as X-OCN XT and Cache REC. Version 3.0 software also enables the use of Sony's new portable and lightweight CBK-3610XS Extension System, which allows for cabled separation between the camera body and image sensor block.In addition, Version 4.0 firmware was recently announced, which adds High Frame Rate (HFR) shooting of 120fps and 60fps with an optional license. Version 4.0 firmware is planned to be available in June. has been used for principal photography for Sony Pictures' "Bad Boys for Life" and "Peter Rabbit 2" releasing in 2020. BVM-HX310, 31-inch Grade 1 Reference Monitor Announced at IBC last year, the BVM-HX310 is being showcase for the first time at NAB. It is ideal for 4K HDR color grading, shading and QC applications. The BVM-HX310 supports wide color gamut, including DCI‑P3, ITU‑R BT.2020, S‑Gamut3.Cine and S‑Gamut3. The advanced performance of the TRIMASTER HX panel enables the BVM-HX310 to achieve 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. With consistent and faithful color reproduction over the entire luminance range, it is an excellent tool for digital cinematography and post production workflows. In addition, the BVM-HX310 has useful functions such as User LUT, Quad View and automatic HDR setting by VPID for various workflows.

Announced at IBC last year, the BVM-HX310 is being showcase for the first time at NAB. It is ideal for HDR color grading, shading and QC applications. The BVM-HX310 supports wide color gamut, including DCI‑P3, ITU‑R BT.2020, S‑Gamut3.Cine and S‑Gamut3. The advanced performance of the TRIMASTER HX panel enables the BVM-HX310 to achieve 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. With consistent and faithful color reproduction over the entire luminance range, it is an excellent tool for digital cinematography and post production workflows. In addition, the BVM-HX310 has useful functions such as User LUT, Quad View and automatic HDR setting by VPID for various workflows. X peria ™ S martphone Sony's Xperia 1 is a 4K OLED smartphone with a 21:9 CinemaWide™ 6.5" display. Creator mode (ITU-R BT.2020 support and 10bit* tonal gradation) is inspired by Sony's Master Monitors for accurate color reproduction. Cinema Pro "Powered by CineAlta," provides natural cinematic shooting experiences with expression-based color management pre-sets. *8 bit display with 2 bit software smoothing

Sony's Xperia 1 is a OLED smartphone with a 21:9 CinemaWide™ 6.5" display. Creator mode (ITU-R BT.2020 support and 10bit* tonal gradation) is inspired by Sony's Master Monitors for accurate color reproduction. Cinema Pro "Powered by CineAlta," provides natural cinematic shooting experiences with expression-based color management pre-sets. *8 bit display with 2 bit software smoothing LMD-A240, LMD-A220, LMD-A170 Professional MonitorsVersion 3 firmware for the LMD-A240, LMD-A220 and LMD-A170 offers HDR production enhancements supporting multiple EOTFs such as SMPTE ST 2084(PQ), ITU-R BT.2100(HLG), S-Log2, S-Log3, S-Log 3(Live HDR) and 2.4(HDR).Switching EOTFs, maximum brightness is automatically set. Already supporting ITU-R BT. 2020, the monitors are capable of accurate color reproduction in HDR with a lower cost than conventional 4K HDR monitors.

News and Documentary Production - New style and Expression

CBK-FS7BK ENG-Style Build-up Kit for FS7 and FS7ll Sony's popular PXW-FS7 and PXW-FS7 M2 XDCAM camcorders will be optimized for news gathering with the new CBK-FS7BK ENG-Style build up kit and an LA-EB1 , B4 lens to E mount adapter. The build-up kit enables ENG like operator experience, while the LA-EB1 allows operators to shoot deep Depth of Field (DoF) with the high zoom ratio necessary for traditional news production. The build-up kit also features an extension unit with a wireless audio receiver slot and built-in wireless capability provides advanced network operation for broadcast usage.

Sony's popular and M2 XDCAM camcorders will be optimized for news gathering with the new ENG-Style build up kit and an , B4 lens to E mount adapter. The build-up kit enables ENG like operator experience, while the LA-EB1 allows operators to shoot deep Depth of Field (DoF) with the high zoom ratio necessary for traditional news production. The build-up kit also features an extension unit with a wireless audio receiver slot and built-in wireless capability provides advanced network operation for broadcast usage. UWP-D Wireless Microphone systems With a new compact and lightweight design, the latest UWP-D wireless microphone series offer NFC sync for easy and fast channel setting and supports a Multi-Interface Shoe™ (MI shoe) with Digital Audio Interface that achieves high-quality sound with low noise for Sony's PXW-Z280 and PXW-Z190 XDCAM camcorders. The new UWP-D series provides advanced integration with the camcorders for enhanced usability.

With a new compact and lightweight design, the latest offer NFC sync for easy and fast channel setting and supports a Multi-Interface Shoe™ (MI shoe) with Digital Audio Interface that achieves high-quality sound with low noise for Sony's PXW-Z280 and PXW-Z190 XDCAM camcorders. The new UWP-D series provides advanced integration with the camcorders for enhanced usability. PXW-Z280 and PXW-Z190 XDCAM handheld camcordersThe PXW-Z280 and PXW-Z190 will enhance their capabilities with Version 3.0 firmware, which includes wireless file transfer with Dual Link connection, file transfer without the use of a mobile app, and support for a Multi-Interface Shoe™ (MI shoe) with Digital Audio Interface to enable superior sound and enhanced usability for the new UWP-D wireless microphone series.

Simple and Professional-quality Content Creation for Broadcast, Education, Corporate and Government

BRC-X400 4K Pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) Camera Sony's newest 4K pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera, the BRC-X400 , is ideal for cost-efficient content creation, including broadcast applications and shooting in large venues. The camera supports IP and is equipped with NDI®|HX capability with an optional license. When released in the fall, it is planned to be compatible with REA-C1000, Sony's first AI-based video analytics solution.

Sony's newest pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera, the , is ideal for cost-efficient content creation, including broadcast applications and shooting in large venues. The camera supports IP and is equipped with NDI®|HX capability with an optional license. When released in the fall, it is planned to be compatible with REA-C1000, Sony's first AI-based video analytics solution. HXR-MC88 HD Palm-sized CamcorderThe new HXR-MC88 palm-sized camcorder enables cost-effective and professional quality HD capture that responds to the growing demands for video content in various scenes including education, corporate and government environments. With a large 14.2 megapixel 1.0-type stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor, users can capture high-quality images with less noise in both light and dark conditions. The camera also features a Fast Hybrid Auto Focus system for seamlessly capturing motion. Additional highlights include built-in 4 step ND filters and 12x optical zoom, which can be doubled to 24x with Clear Image Zoom while maintaining full resolution using Super Resolution Technology and 48x zoom with Sony's Digital Extender.

New Technology for 4K Recording

PZW-4000 4K XAVC Recorder The PZW-4000 4K XAVC recorder supports XAVC-L422 QFHD 200 recording/playback along with XAVC-I QFHD 300. It also allows for direct playout from SxS memory cards, without ingesting media into an internal SSD, in addition to simultaneous recording to the internal SSD and SxS card. A VTR-like, simple control panel is included, enabling professional users to easy-to-control operations by their familiar and experienced skills.

The PZW-4000 XAVC recorder supports XAVC-L422 QFHD 200 recording/playback along with XAVC-I QFHD 300. It also allows for direct playout from SxS memory cards, without ingesting media into an internal SSD, in addition to simultaneous recording to the internal SSD and SxS card. A VTR-like, simple control panel is included, enabling professional users to easy-to-control operations by their familiar and experienced skills. SxS Memory Card and Reader/WriterThe SBP-120F (120GB) and SBP-240F (240GB) are the newest addition to Sony's durable and reliable SxS PRO X Card line-up. Both offer ultra-fast transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps and enable stable capture of high bit rate content. Used in conjunction with the new reader/writer, SBAC-T40 equipped with Thunderbolt™ 3 interface*, enables the transfer of 240GB of video content in approximately 3.5 minutes.

For more information about Sony's latest professional technologies, please visit Booth #C11001 at NAB Show or pro.sony.

About Sony Electronics' Imaging Products and Solutions - Americas

Sony Electronics' Imaging Products and Solutions - Americas group develops and manufactures video and audio technologies and solutions for a range of professional applications. These include broadcast television and motion picture production, live event production, ENG/EFP, digital cinematography, and more. Sony professional technologies are used in market segments including media solutions, imaging solutions, education, visual simulation and entertainment, theater, healthcare, and sports. Visit pro.sony for more information.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

*Under certification. Thunderbolt and the Thunderbolt logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

SOURCE Sony Electronics Inc.