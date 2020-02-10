At NADA '20, Rapid Recon Announces Vendor Advantage

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Recon, the creator of time-to-line (T2L) reconditioning solutions for used car departments, will unveil Vendor Advantage at NADA'20 in Las Vegas this month. This new offering gives dealers exceptional oversight of their sublets and vendors to expedite the return of vehicles to reconditioning and for improved cost control.

"For years, we've worked with dealers to integrate their sublet partners and vendors directly into Rapid Recon workflow software. Those who have selectively accommodated their vendors have reaped the benefits to their overall T2L," said Dennis McGinn, Rapid Recon founder and chief executive officer.

With Vendor Advantage, Rapid Recon takes vendor management to the next level, giving fixed and recon operations managers control and simplicity to:

Add vendor users with restricted access to Rapid Recon on desktop and mobile – Vendors manage, track and report work in progress through completion like the process used by internal reconditioning

Explicitly assign and notify vendors when work is available, even outside of steps – Eliminate the back-and-forth frustration of missed phone calls and miscommunications

– Receive notifications on pending approvals – Vendors know immediately when repair needs are approved , preventing false starts, delays, and frustration

– , Receive updates when work is completed – Enables transfer of vehicles back into the internal recon flow without delays that otherwise erode time to line efficiency

– Request and manage work estimates – Eliminate paperwork, estimate-tracking complications, and expedites vendor payments

– Message directly with vendors in real-time.

Visit Rapid Recon at NADA '20, Booth 2693C, Central Hall. www.rapidrecon.com

