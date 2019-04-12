At NOHC 2019: MouthWatch Showcasing TeleDent 2.0 All-In-One Teledentistry Platform and TeleDent MobileOp Teledentistry Cart

METUCHEN, N.J., April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MouthWatch, LLC a leader in innovative teledentistry solutions, digital case presentation tools and intraoral imaging devices, will be showcasing the first major new release of its TeleDent™ all-in-one teledentistry platform and its new TeleDent™ MobileOp™ teledentistry cart, during the 2019 National Oral Health Conference in Memphis.

TeleDent 2.0

TeleDent MobileOp (artist's rendition) showing optional equipment. Simulation of TeleDent's virtual communication and collaboration capability for care providers.

According to MouthWatch Founder and CEO Brant Herman, "We've been adding a lot of enhancements and new features to TeleDent since the last time we were at NOHC, and we're excited to demonstrate them at this year's conference." Here are some of the new features included in TeleDent 2.0 that are boosting its treatment planning and task management capabilities and optimizing TeleDent-enabled patient encounters in public health dentistry:

API Architecture - One of the most significant features included in TeleDent 2.0 is an API architecture that will enable easy connectivity and integration with practice management, digital imaging and EHR systems.

One of the most significant features included in TeleDent 2.0 is an API architecture that will enable easy connectivity and integration with practice management, digital imaging and EHR systems. Improved Scalability – TeleDent 2.0 supports more locations, larger referral networks plus better controls for internal and external users.

TeleDent 2.0 supports more locations, larger referral networks plus better controls for internal and external users. Integration Support - MouthWatch has created a TeleDent Integration Services Team to help its clients connect the TeleDent API with their existing practice management, digital imaging and EHR systems.

MouthWatch has created a TeleDent Integration Services Team to help its clients connect the TeleDent API with their existing practice management, digital imaging and EHR systems. Calendar Application Synchronization - One of the challenges of using teledentistry for live collaboration is that of accommodating the busy schedule of each clinician on the care team. TeleDent 2.0 now supports appointment management for teledentistry encounters.

TeleDent MobileOp

Developed in partnership with DNTLworks Equipment Corporation, TeleDent MobileOp is a fully-equipped mobile teledentistry cart that provides the public health sector with a customizable, modular teledentistry delivery unit of the highest degree of functionality and quality.

"One way to encourage teledentistry adoption is to make the technology easier to use in a real-world environment," explained Herman. "The ability to roll our TeleDent all-in-one teledentistry platform from operatory to operatory and making it easy to transport to off-site clinics ensures it will be used consistently."

TeleDent MobileOp will be sold on both the DNTLworks and MouthWatch web sites and have an estimated base price of $15,000.00 which includes the DNTLworks cart with locking drawers, MouthWatch intraoral camera and a Windows 10-equipped laptop.

The newly-released TeleDent 2.0 HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based software user licenses are sold separately. TeleDent MobileOp was designed to be a modular teledentistry solution and has several configuration options and price points for customized builds.

Stop by the MouthWatch table at NOHC for live demos of TeleDent 2.0 and TeleDent MobileOp.

About MouthWatch LLC

Headquartered in Metuchen, New Jersey, MouthWatch, LLC is a leader in innovative teledentistry solutions, digital case presentation tools and intraoral imaging devices. The company is dedicated to finding new ways to constantly improve the dental health experience for both patient and provider. For more information, visit www.mouthwatch.com.

