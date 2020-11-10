At One-Year Mark, Partnership Celebrates 1.23M Bottles and Cans Recycled and $123k Saved for Higher Education

We're delighted to see such enthusiasm to our partnership with BottleDrop. The savings are really starting to add up. Tweet this

BottleDrop account holders can save for kids, grandkids, or as a gift to anyone with an Oregon College Savings Plan account. Setting up a new account takes about 15 minutes. Participants can access the sign-up page through their BottleDrop account and then immediately begin saving. Multiple college accounts can be connected to a single BottleDrop account.

"The anniversary of the BottleDrop partnership aligns with National Recycling Day, a terrific opportunity to take part in this program by returning containers and teaching kids about conservation and saving for the future," said Jules Bailey, Chief Stewardship Officer and Director of External Relations for the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative. "It is gratifying to see participation in this program grow each month, helping families turn their small deposits into big returns for their future."

Next up for the BottleDrop program—Oregonians can now contribute to a tax-friendly Oregon ABLE Savings Plan account to help people with disabilities and their families save money. Linking an ABLE account account to BottleDrop is the same process as connecting a college account.

"It's not just for college anymore. We're pleased to be able to offer the same great BottleDrop program to Oregon ABLE participants," said Michael Parker, Executive Director for the Oregon Treasury Savings Network. "We aim to bolster financial security for Oregonians who experience disabilities by increasing accessibility to low-cost, low-barrier financial tools."

The Oregon College Savings Plan is a state-sponsored higher education savings program that comes with special tax advantages and can be opened by just about anyone.

