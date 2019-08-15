At Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn, Five Firm Partners Selected to The Best Lawyers in America® for 2020
Aug 15, 2019, 14:21 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn, a well-established personal injury law firm based in San Francisco, has been providing top-quality legal services for injury victims since 1980. With the guidance of firm partners Attorneys Cynthia McGuinn, Timothy Tietjen, June Bashant, John M. Feder, and Ronald H. Rouda, the firm has continued to grow in size and in reputation – and now, five of our firm's attorneys have been selected to The Best Lawyers in America® for 2020, further solidifying their reputation as skilled litigators.
Chosen for the practice areas of personal injury and product liability, this represents the 12th consecutive year that Attorney McGuinn has been chosen to Best Lawyers, and the 7th consecutive year for Attorney Tietjen and Attorney Feder. Attorney Bashant has been recognized since 2019 and Attorney Rouda has been recognized since 1991.
Using their signature Purely Peer Review™ methodology, the Best Lawyers team only considers nominees who have a sterling reputation among their peers within the same geographical area and practice area. In addition, the Best Lawyers team applies a comprehensive feedback process and an eligibility check with local bar associations.
The entire team at Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn congratulates Attorneys McGuinn, Tietjen, Bashant, Feder, and Rouda on this significant accomplishment, and wishes them continued success in providing litigation services of the highest quality.
For more information or for press inquiries, contact https://www.rftmlaw.com/ today.
SOURCE Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn
Share this article