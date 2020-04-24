At Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn, Four Partners Included in 2020 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The attorneys at renowned San Francisco injury firm Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn are pleased to announce the selection of four firm partners to the prestigious 2020 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers Guide, in recognition of their advocacy on behalf of injury victims.

Among the legal community at large, Lawdragon is well-known and respected as one of the top legal media organizations and news sources. Since 2005, the independent research team at Lawdragon has sought to provide unbiased analysis on the top-performing attorneys across the country, drawing on peer and client nominations, data about court victories, and over a decade of journalism and research.

To be considered for the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers Guide – which is published annually and only includes 500 plaintiff's attorneys in the entire United States – a lawyer must show an impressive track record of settlements and verdicts, along with other groundbreaking accomplishments within their field. With more than $500 million recovered for injury victims in San Francisco, the Bay Area, and beyond, the attorneys at Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn continue to show their commitment to justice and fair compensation for their clients.

To contact Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn about this award or another matter, visit https://www.rftmlaw.com/.

SOURCE Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn

