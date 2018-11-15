At RSNA 2018 Fujifilm To Announce Multiple Image Processing And Software Advancements For Its ASPIRE Cristalle Digital Mammography System

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Booth#2545 – FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc ., a leading provider of diagnostic imaging and medical informatics solutions, today announced that it will premiere several new image processing and software advancements during RSNA 2018, for its digital mammography system, ASPIRE Cristalle. The full suite of advancements designed to enhance clinical imaging while lowering dose includes S-View, Iterative Super Resolution (ISR), Tomosynthesis Biopsy, Tomosynthesis Spot, Breast Density Measurement and Comfort Comp*. These features will be available for demonstration at booth #2545 at McCormick Place in Chicago during the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).

"When it comes to breast cancer, early detection is critical to survival," said Johann Fernando, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer of FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "That is why at Fujifilm we focus on the details that matter, such as improved visualization to enhance clinical confidence, as well as lowering dose exposure and increasing comfort for the patient."

The following features designed for the ASPIRE Cristalle with DBT will be on display at RSNA 2018 booth #2545:

S-View*: Enabling radiologists to view a synthesized 2D image reconstructed from DBT, a S-View image can be used together with tomosynthesis slice image for both screening and diagnosis. By using S-View images instead of dedicated 2D, it is possible to reduce dose as much as about 50 percent for examinations.

Enabling radiologists to view a synthesized 2D image reconstructed from DBT, a S-View image can be used together with tomosynthesis slice image for both screening and diagnosis. By using S-View images instead of dedicated 2D, it is possible to reduce dose as much as about 50 percent for examinations. Iterative Super-resolution Reconstruction*(ISR): A new reconstruction process derived from auto-recognition technologies, aims to allow dose reduction. An improvement on conventional iterative reconstruction techniques, ISR reconstructs images at a finer resolution than the readout data, leading to enhanced detail, reduced noise and faster image acquisition.

A new reconstruction process derived from auto-recognition technologies, aims to allow dose reduction. An improvement on conventional iterative reconstruction techniques, ISR reconstructs images at a finer resolution than the readout data, leading to enhanced detail, reduced noise and faster image acquisition. Tomosynthesis Biopsy* : Workflow efficiency and targeting is improved by identifying the area of concern directly on the corresponding tomosynthesis slice.

: Workflow efficiency and targeting is improved by identifying the area of concern directly on the corresponding tomosynthesis slice. Tomosynthesis Spot*: Developed for an advanced view for tomosynthesis images, the technique focuses compression for a precise visualization of a specific area of concern.

Developed for an advanced view for tomosynthesis images, the technique focuses compression for a precise visualization of a specific area of concern. Breast Density Measurement*: Integrated on the AWS (acquisition workstation), this tool automatically calculates breast tissue composition and provides a density measurement at the point of image acquisition. Delivering a standardized assessment of breast density earlier in the process can save time, and help clinicians customize imaging pathways for each individual.

Integrated on the AWS (acquisition workstation), this tool automatically calculates breast tissue composition and provides a density measurement at the point of image acquisition. Delivering a standardized assessment of breast density earlier in the process can save time, and help clinicians customize imaging pathways for each individual. Comfort Comp*: This intelligent design offers a more graduated method of compression to enhance screening comfort and support the patient experience.

The aforementioned cutting-edge features were designed to be used with Fujifilm's flagship suite of women's health solutions for mammography screening.

The ASPIRE Cristalle digital mammography system offers DBT option and state-of-the-art dose-saving Hexagonal Close Pattern (HCP) image capture technology for 20 percent improvement in dose efficiency (compared to square pixel arrays). The ASPIRE Cristalle offers the world's best full-field digital mammography image pixel size of 50µm and features innovations to optimize contrast, enable low dose and decrease acquisition time, all while providing noticeable patient comfort with Fujifilm's patented Comfort Paddle.

The ASPIRE Bellus II smart mammography reporting software from Fujifilm offers a multi-modality view for radiologists in an exceptional hi-resolution display with integrated 2D and tomosynthesis reporting. The ASPIRE Bellus II incorporates key diagnostic features such as ergonomic keypad control, diagnostic support tools, reporting module and various image displays (current and prior image comparison, quadrant view, tomosynthesis support and inverted image display) – all tailored for the unique viewing requirements of mammography.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions to meet the needs of healthcare facilities today and well into the future. From an unrivaled selection of digital x-ray systems, to the Synapse® brand of PACS, RIS and cardiovascular products, to advanced women's health imaging systems, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. – Endoscopy supplies high quality, technologically advanced endoscopic imaging solutions and devices to the medical field. TeraMedica Division delivers healthcare informatics, and is the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Stamford, CT. For more information please visit www.fujimed.com and www.fujifilmendoscopy.com .

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation in Tokyo, Japan, brings innovative solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies derived from photographic film. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the fields of healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2018, the company had global revenues of $23.0 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com .

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

1 When only tomosynthesis exposure is performed instead of the combination exposure of 2D and tomosynthesis.

* S-View, Iterative Super-resolution Reconstruction (ISR), Tomosynthesis Biopsy, Tomosynthesis Spot, Breast Density Measurement and Comfort Comp are not commercially available in the United States.

SOURCE FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc.

