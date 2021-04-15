At SAS Global Forum 2021, curiosity and innovation lead to new answers

CARY, N.C., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curiosity is at the heart of human progress. Asking "why?" and "how?" leads to discovery and innovation. As the world continues to face the pandemic, curiosity drives new approaches and delivers new answers to seemingly insurmountable challenges.

SAS® Global Forum 2021 is both a celebration of and a roadmap for curiosity in action. The world's premier analytics conference and a free virtual event, SAS Global Forum 2021 takes place over two weeks in May.

Join the most curious minds in analytics at SAS® Global Forum 2021, and let curiosity be your guide

Registration is now open for SAS Global Forum 2021, presented by SAS, the leader in analytics, and Diamond sponsors Accenture, Deloitte, Intel and Microsoft.

The conference features dozens of customer-led sessions exploring how the latest artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and cloud analytics, combined with curiosity, solve problems and improve people's lives.

SAS Global Forum also includes dynamic keynote speakers, world-class entertainment and opportunities for executives, data scientists, IT professionals and the most curious minds in analytics to learn from each other. Last year, more than 22,000 people participated in the annual conference.

One conference over two weeks in three regions

SAS Global Forum will be offered in three regions – the Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) – over two weeks. The conference will run May 18-20 in the Americas, May 19-20 in Asia Pacific, and May 25-26 in EMEA.

"This conference has something for everyone curious about using analytics to do great things," said Dina Duhon, Conference Chair for SAS Global Forum 2021 and Director of Credit Risk Modeling and Decision Science at BMO Financial Group. "From informative keynotes and user-driven sessions to the insightful Student Symposium and Innovation Hub, there are countless opportunities to learn, connect and be inspired."

Customer-led sessions

Participants in SAS Global Forum will hear from dozens of innovative organizations putting AI and other analytics to work. They include Amgen, Asian Paints, Bombardier/BRP, Boragen, C.H. Robinson, EU Frontex, Gavilon, Georgia-Pacific, Government of Odisha, Grupo Bancolombia, Identity Theft Resource Center, Mercy, Procter & Gamble, Region of Southern Denmark, SSAB, State Farm, Truist, the University of Texas at Arlington and VSK Insurance, among others.

Dynamic keynotes and entertainment

SAS Global Forum will also feature world-renowned speakers and entertainers who use creativity and curiosity to help businesses, educate others, and inspire and entertain. They include:

Jim Goodnight – The founder and CEO of SAS, he is one of the driving forces behind the entire analytics software industry.

– The founder and CEO of SAS, he is one of the driving forces behind the entire analytics software industry. Adam Grant – As an organizational psychologist, best-selling author and Wharton professor, he explores how people can find motivation and meaning and live more generous, creative lives.

– As an organizational psychologist, best-selling author and professor, he explores how people can find motivation and meaning and live more generous, creative lives. Dr. Ayesha Khanna – Co-founder and CEO of ADDO AI, an AI solutions firm and incubator, she advises corporations and governments on AI and smart cities. She also founded 21st Century Girls, a charity that teaches girls coding and AI.

– Co-founder and CEO of ADDO AI, an AI solutions firm and incubator, she advises corporations and governments on AI and smart cities. She also founded 21st Century Girls, a charity that teaches girls coding and AI. Dan Levy – Emmy ® winning writer, actor, director and producer, best known for co-creating (and for his work on) the hit TV series "Schitt's Creek." Levy is a big proponent of diversity and inclusion and is an LGBTQIA activist.

– Emmy winning writer, actor, director and producer, best known for co-creating (and for his work on) the hit TV series "Schitt's Creek." Levy is a big proponent of diversity and inclusion and is an LGBTQIA activist. Dr. Hakeem Oluseyi – Author of the upcoming memoir A Quantum Life: My Unlikely Journey from the Streets to the Stars, an astrophysicist, former NASA space science educator, TV personality and global education advocate.

Opportunities to learn

SAS Global Forum will once again feature a robust Innovation Hub where attendees can talk to experts and see live demos of the latest software from SAS and its partners.

This includes industry-specific solutions for banking, government, health care and life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, and retail and consumer goods. And demonstrations of key analytics technologies including AI, cloud analytics, data management, the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, visualization and the acclaimed SAS® Viya® analytics platform.

Additional training and user-contributed sessions will be available on the SAS Users YouTube channel on May 20. And the SAS Global Forum Student Symposium will feature student teams from 26 universities across the globe showcasing their data science skills.

Register today!

Are you curious about applying technology to solve challenges? And how business leaders are using analytics to respond to the pandemic and its effects? Then let your curiosity lead the way … to SAS Global Forum 2021.

Register today for this free virtual conference at sas.com/en_us/events/sas-global-forum.html. There is no charge to participate, and so much to gain.

