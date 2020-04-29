At Simeone & Miller, LLP, Managing Partner Thomas Simeone Selected to Super Lawyers List for 9th Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 9th year in a row, Attorney Thomas Simeone – managing partner at Simeone & Miller, LLP – has been selected to the Super Lawyers list in Washington, D.C., in recognition of his strong reputation in the legal community and many successes in Personal Injury and Medical Malpractice.

As one of the best-known legal ranking organizations in the country, Super Lawyers uses an intensive, patented selection process to determine which attorneys will be chosen to the regional and national Super Lawyers lists each year. Relying exclusively on peer and third-party feedback for nominations, the Super Lawyers team scores every nominee on 12 different indicators of professional and personal success. Those with the highest scores are then evaluated by the Blue Ribbon Panel, which is composed of the top-ranking attorneys within their practice area.

Since 2012, Attorney Simeone has been included on the annual Super Lawyers list for Washington, D.C. With a long track record of multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements, as well as active involvement in many high-level legal memberships and associations, Attorney Simeone is regularly recognized by other prestigious organizations, including Martindale-Hubbell®, Lawdragon Magazine, the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum®, and the National Trial Lawyers Association.

At this time, the team at Simeone & Miller, LLP would like to congratulate Attorney Simeone for this achievement and his continued efforts on behalf of the firm's clients. Serving injured people throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., the firm will continue to fight for justice and seek fair compensation for victims of wrongdoing.

