At Spohrer Dodd, Founding Partner Robert Spohrer and Senior Partner Roger Dodd Selected to Super Lawyers List in 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noted Jacksonville trial law firm Spohrer Dodd has often been recognized for a powerful tradition of success, which includes over $1 billion recovered on behalf of injury victims across the country. Now, the firm is once again pleased to share that founding partner Robert Spohrer and senior partner Roger Dodd have both been selected to the 2020 Super Lawyers list for another consecutive year.

Using a rigorous multiphase selection process, the Super Lawyers team takes peer nominations and evaluations – along with 12 different indicators of professional success – into account when selecting the Super Lawyers lists in each practice area and region. Those who qualify are considered by Super Lawyers to be "outstanding" within their fields and to enjoy a strong reputation with their peers and clients.

Selected for the Jacksonville, Florida region, Attorney Spohrer has been recognized for his work in general personal injury, product liability, and aviation and aerospace law, while Attorney Dodd has been chosen for transportation and maritime law, general personal injury, and aviation and aerospace law.

For Robert Spohrer, who has been selected to the Super Lawyers list every year since 2006, and for Roger Dodd, who has been chosen since 2009, this is only the latest in a series of awards and accolades recognizing their incredible work for injury victims and consumers. Both are considered to be leading trial attorneys in their fields, receiving honors from the Best Lawyers in America, Martindale-Hubbell, and many other prestigious organizations in the legal community.

The team at Spohrer Dodd would like to congratulate both partners on this significant accomplishment. The firm will look to continue their tradition of excellence and commit to serving injury victims with top-quality legal representation.

