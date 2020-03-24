At The Ammons Law Firm LLP, Attorneys Soliz and Milasincic Selected to 2020 Texas Rising Stars

HOUSTON, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With decades of experience in personal injury law, the nationally-recognized attorneys at The Ammons Law Firm LLP are committed to providing the highest level of service to their clients throughout Houston and beyond. Recently, two of the firm's attorneys – Miriah Soliz and Adam Milasincic – were recognized for these efforts through a selection to 2020 Texas Rising Stars!

Fewer than 2.5% of all attorneys under the age of 40 are chosen to this prestigious list, which is published annually by a team of independent researchers and analysts at the Super Lawyers organization. After fielding thousands of attorney peer nominations, the team at Super Lawyers applies a rigorous multi-phase selection process to determine which attorneys will be selected for Super Lawyers and Rising Stars.

Measuring candidates on over 12 metrics of personal and professional success, including honors and awards, scholarly lectures, pro bono work, experience, and verdicts and settlements, the team at Super Lawyers publishes the final list of Rising Stars. At this time, the team at The Ammons Law Firm LLP would like to congratulate Attorneys Soliz and Milasincic on this significant achievement, and express their continued commitment to serving injury victims throughout Texas.

