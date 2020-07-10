At The Ammons Law Firm LLP, Founder Rob Ammons Named in 2020 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers Guide

HOUSTON, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As an experienced plaintiff's attorney and the founder of The Ammons Law Firm LLP, a premier personal injury firm in Houston, Attorney Rob Ammons has often been recognized for his accomplishments, including listings in Super Lawyers®, Martindale-Hubbell®, and Best Lawyers®. Now, Attorney Rob Ammons has once again been recognized in the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers Guide for 2020.

Aiming to showcase the "best of the U.S. plaintiff's bar," the Lawdragon research team uses intensive research, in-depth analysis, client and peer nominations, and data about settlements and verdicts to determine which 500 attorneys qualify for top rankings within their practice area. As a renowned legal media organization, Lawdragon has extensive connections within the legal community – and a reputation for accurately identifying excellence in the field of law.

With his previous inclusion on the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers Guide in 2019, Attorney Rob Ammons continues to stand out as a leading advocate for consumers, particularly in matters concerning auto defects, product liability, catastrophic injury, truck accidents, industrial workplace accidents, and SUV rollover accidents. Under his leadership, The Ammons Law Firm LLP will continue to fight on behalf of injury victims in Texas and nationwide, recovering millions for those who have been injured and wronged.

