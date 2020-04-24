At Top Alabama Litigation Firm Cunningham Bounds, 7 Partners Selected to 2020 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers

MOBILE, Ala., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1958, Cunningham Bounds has been serving injury victims and consumers in Alabama and nationwide, providing relentless trial advocacy from powerhouse litigators. Now, the firm has once again been recognized by renowned legal news source Lawdragon, with the selection of seven partners and attorneys to the coveted 2020 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers Guide.

The following Cunningham Bounds lawyers were named in this year's edition of Lawdragon 500:

Gregory Breedlove

Joseph 'Buddy' Brown Jr.

Toby Brown

David Cain Jr.

George Finkbohner III

Lucy Tufts

David Wirtes Jr.

Many of these attorneys have been included in the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers list in previous years.

Known for a rigorous selection methodology that includes peer and client reviews, extensive legal analysis, and journalistic research, the Lawdragon team considers court victories and landmark cases when choosing attorneys for the annual Lawdragon 500 guides in each practice area. Only the 500 attorneys that Lawdrgaon considers to be the "best of the U.S. bar" will be selected from across the country.

In addition to Lawdragon, the attorneys at Cunningham Bounds have a history of recognition from some of the most elite, invitation-only memberships in the legal profession. At this time, the firm would like to express its continued dedication to pursuing justice for victims of abuse, negligence, and wrongdoing in Alabama.

