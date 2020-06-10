At Utah Law Firm Pearson Butler, Two Family Law Attorneys Selected to 2020 Rising Stars

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson Butler, a noted full-service Utah law firm, is delighted to announce that two of the firm's talented family law attorneys were recently selected to the 2020 Rising Stars list for their outstanding efforts on behalf of family law clients. Attorneys Ryan C. Gregerson and Kelli J. Larson have both been chosen to join the Rising Stars list every year since 2018, making this their third consecutive year to receive this honor.

Curated by Super Lawyers, a well-known independent legal ranking organization, the Rising Stars list represents those attorneys under the age of 40 who are viewed as "outstanding" in their practice area and region. In order to be selected to the Rising Stars list, an attorney must pass a patented multiphase selection process that includes peer nominations, managing partner surveys, independent research, and evaluation against 12 different measures of professional legal success.

Because of this rigorous selection process, it's estimated that only 2.5% of practicing attorneys under the age of 40 will be selected to the Rising Stars list in each state. The entire team at Pearson Butler would like to congratulate Attorneys Gregerson and Larson on this accomplishment, and on their continued commitment to helping resolve complex family disputes for their clients.

For more information or press inquiries, contact Pearson Butler at https://www.pearsonbutler.com/.

SOURCE Pearson Butler

Related Links

https://www.pearsonbutler.com/

