At WatermarkPointe Westchester Condos, the Perfect Vacation is a Stay-Cation

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Offering the best views of water and sky, the enviable, resort-inspired Westchester condos at WatermarkPointe are just 35-minutes to Manhattan while still remaining close to Westchester's parks, shopping, restaurants, and historic sites. With maintenance-free living, an on-site resident manager and two porters on staff, every day is sure to feel like a vacation at WatermarkPointe.

Exploring Westchester. Located right across the Long Island Sound, and visible from WatermarkPointe is the 105-acre scenic Glen Island Park, with stunning walking paths and Rhineland style castles. There are also several yacht clubs, country clubs, and shopping centers in the area, ideal for relaxing days spent out of the house. Head to nearby White Plains' iconic mall, the Westchester, and find the perfect outfit for dinner downtown!

New Rochelle Summer Events. New Rochelle is a vibrant and active community where there is surely something for everyone to enjoy. This Summer, WatermarkPointe will be a sponsor of the New Rochelle Council on the Arts Summer Concert Series , a selection of free shows running all summer long on Wednesdays and Fridays. June will also see the return of the weekly Down to Earth Farmer's Market, and the Arts Westchester Golf Outing, sponsored in part by WatermarkPointe, which will support local arts programs county-wide.

Proximity to Manhattan. With ample access to area highways and Metro-North train stations, traveling the less than 20-miles to Manhattan is a breeze! Head into the city for the latest hit Broadway production, dinner on the town, or to tour the many museums and galleries New York City has to offer.

Resort-Inspired. At WatermarkPointe, all maintenance is taken care of on your behalf. Say goodbye to gorgeous summer days spent weeding your garden or mowing the lawn. Your days are your own to spend however you please, so kick back, relax, and head down to the heated outdoor pool overlooking the Long Island Sound with your favorite cocktail in hand.

Enjoying the Long Island Sound. Kayaking, fishing, swimming, or simply relaxing on the shore, with the Long Island Sound right outside your door, WatermarkPointe is your ultimate beachfront dream home. Bring along a comfortable blanket and a picnic basket packed with your favorite treats to delight in a beachfront brunch, or pack some sunscreen and spend a day paddling among the gentle waves and soft breeze.

WatermarkPointe luxury condos in Westchester, NY are high-end, luxury condominiums offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy waterfront living while being close to Manhattan. A strong, hands-on Westchester builder/developer, National Realty & Development Corp, whose diverse background encompasses residential, commercial and retail projects throughout the Northeast, is fully dedicated to creating a spectacular waterfront residential lifestyle.

