At What Time Will Packages Arrive? German Startup Parcello Launches Its Prediction Service in the USA

BERLIN, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Berlin-based artificial intelligence and logistics startup Parcello starts today an open beta in the USA to predict parcels to within a few hours in the world's strongest economic area.

At the start, all shipments from USPS, UPS, FedEx, DHL and Amazon's own delivery service are supported. The official tracking will be extended by a delivery time window of up to three hours, even if the delivery company itself does not provide any information about the delivery time.

Therefore, all user shipments are used to train an algorithm. The service is currently only available on the Parcello website at www.parcello.org/us/ and, unlike in the German-speaking world, not yet as an app or B2B solution.

Managing Director Gerald Reimertz justifies this decision with the statement that in the first phase it is important to evaluate as many data sets as possible so that the forecasts are as accurate as in Germany.

"We expect that it will take between one and two years until we have received enough data sets for valid forecasts. Even if the parcel delivery does not differ significantly from the DACH region, we can still train our algorithms specifically for the new challenges and thus tickle out a few percents."

Through COVID-19, more and more items have been ordered online in the USA (1) and the forecast for the growth of the e-commerce market in the USA to over €330 billion in 2020 (2) will probably even be exceeded. The goal of Parcello is to gain a foothold in this important market.

About Parcello:

Parcello GmbH was founded in Berlin in 2013 with the goal of predicting every parcel worldwide with an accuracy of up to 10 minutes. Along the way, they follow a sustainable approach by planting trees for all parcels tracked through Parcello. Their parcel tracking system is used by several million people.

Parcello GmbH

