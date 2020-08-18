At Your Service by Christwood is servicing local Covington residents 55 or older with services ranging from home maintenance, in home care, transportation and much more!

COVINGTON, La., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At Your Service by Christwood is the newest established division of Christwood Retirement Community located in Covington, Louisiana a small town on the outskirts of New Orleans. Christwood's founder and executive officer recognized a much broader need within St. Tammany Parish and neighboring parishes to service those individuals who don't live on Christwood's beautiful 117 acre campus. His desire was to create a Christwood "without walls" servicing neighbors 55 or older who choose to stay at home and age in place. Follow our story and mission on our website at www.christwoodrc.com/at-your-service/.

Over the past 9 months the new division has taken off at an increased rate that no one would have expected! The new and innovative "in home" and "social wellness" division of Christwood offers a unique combination of home based services to non Christwood residents with no membership fees or applications, simply a 'la carte services when and where they are needed provided by Christwood employees who you know and trust.

Some of the many services include:

General Home Maintenance Services

Preventive Home Maintenance Services

In Home Companion Care Services

Personal Assistants

General Transportation Services

At Your Service also offers a Day Stay Respite Program for clients needing supervision and socialization, where they can come participate in activities and socialization on our campus in order to give the caregiver some much needed respite from the day to day tasks associated with caring for a spouse, parent or loved one. A typical days activities look something along the lines of:

Music Therapy

Pet Therapy

Arts & Crafts

Exercise

Garden Centers

Cooking Classes

Life Station Pop Ups

Conversation and Socialization and much more

As one of the oldest retirement communities in Louisiana; Christwood strives to deliver above par staff, reliability, courtesy, and fair pricing to all and with this new division Christwood has been able to do just that. Please call us today to learn about the many services and opportunities At Your Service has to offer to you!

