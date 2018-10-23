ATA Announces Idelic as an ATA Featured Product Program Provider

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations announced Idelic, an analytics and data management firm, as an ATA Featured Product Program Provider.

"Improving driver safety procedures benefits not only the efficiency and profitability of a company, but also the livelihood of our drivers and our industry," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "Being able to monitor the effectiveness of their current procedures while also making adjustments for improvement are why our members are investing in products like those offered by Idelic."

Idelic provides software products aimed at improving the safety and operational processes, including predictive analytics and driver assessment, for companies within the trucking industry.

"We know how difficult it is for fleets to analyze and gain value from the vast amounts of data they're collecting through the various expensive and disparate systems they use to run their fleet," said Idelic Founder and CEO Hayden Cardiff. "Our job is to integrate those systems into one single platform and unlock the insights hidden within the data. With everything in one place, we create a complete 360-degree view of driver behavior, leading to the prevention of accidents, increased driver retention, and reduced insurance claims."

The company's flagship product, the Idelic Safety Suite, is a software program designed to integrate and analyze all third party systems involved in the management of a fleet in order to improve safety standards and operational efficiencies. According to the company, this includes increased accident prevention through identifying at-risk drivers and assigning corrective actions, training, and performance improvement plans. The software uses predictive analytics based on powerful data models that help with the identification of unsafe drivers. The data is integrated and displayed on one platform for ease of use for management, analysis, and reporting needs.

A complete list of ATA Featured Product companies is available at www.atabusinesssolutions.com or by calling 866-821-3468.

Idelic helps transportation fleets save time, money, and lives. By leveraging powerful machine learning predictive analytics, comprehensive data management system, and extensive third party integrations, the company provides a custom enterprise solution for safety managers to automate compliance, predict at-risk drivers, and prescribe action before accidents happen. For more information about Idelic and the Idelic Safety Suite call toll free at (877) 4-IDELIC or visit www.idelic.com

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook . Trucking Moves America Forward .

SOURCE American Trucking Associations