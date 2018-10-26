ATA Announces Members of the Sixth Class of LEAD ATA

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The sixth class of the American Trucking Associations' LEAD ATA industry leadership program was announced today at ATA's Management Conference and Exhibition during today's MCE Leadership and Awards Luncheon, while also recognizing the graduation of the fifth class of trucking industry leadership program.

"The growth and success of the LEAD ATA program is dependent on the individuals who represent it," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "That is why we strive every year to assemble a class that we feel shares our desire to promote the importance of the trucking industry and invest in them as they learn more about our industry and the role of ATA."

Through exclusive educational opportunities that incorporate real-world applications and industry insights, LEAD ATA participants are uniquely set up to become future leaders in the trucking industry. Sponsored by Trimble Transportation, the program provides information about the regulatory and legislative processes within the industry as well as the important work that ATA does to educate policymakers throughout those processes. LEAD ATAers also learn about ATA's image and outreach programs, the American Transportation Research Institute, Transport Topics and develop leadership skills through teambuilding exercises and media training.

"The LEAD ATA program is emblematic of how we as an organization and an industry want to advance this industry. To do that we need exceptional emerging leaders who are eager to carve their own paths and take leadership roles within the association," said ATA Chairman Dave Manning, president of TCW Inc. "I trust that this class, as with previous classes, will take the opportunity that their company and ATA have provided and turn it into a mutually beneficial, successful relationship. It was great to see one of my TCW leaders graduate this afternoon and I know all of today's graduates will lead their companies and this industry into the future."

"We are excited to continue our relationship with the LEAD ATA program and offer hands-on support to a sixth class of distinguished individuals," said Trimble Vice President, Customer Experience – North America Alicia Jarosh. "We at Trimble Transportation love the opportunity to interact with these driven individuals and are looking forward to supporting this year's class."

The new class of LEAD ATA will meet again for their regulatory overview in January 2019. They will also meet at ATA's Mid-Year Management Session in May and visit Washington in June for a legislative update and meeting with their members of Congress.

2019 LEAD ATA Class: Wayne Bailey, FedEx Freight; Jeremy Byrd, SmartDrive Systems Inc.; Brett (Sean) Connell, Bergstrom Inc.; Erica Denney, Denney Transport LTD; Wesley Dunn, RangeWay Carriers LLC; Amber Edmondson, Trailiner Corp.; Anna Faford, C&K Holdings Acquisition LLC; Cristian Garcia, Alto Systems Inc.; Soona Lee, EROAD; Allison Meiners, Ruan Transportation; Barkely Park Jr., UPS Freight; Amanda Pearson, Pottle's Transportation LLC; Andrew Petrofsky, J&M Tank Lines; Terrance (Terry) Pump, CRST Expedited; Whitney Massengill Stokes, Big M Transportation; Ryan Walpole, Walpole Inc.

2018 LEAD ATA Graduates: Arnold Heath, ABF Freight Inc.; Ben Banks, TCW Inc.; Joey Crum, Northern Industrial Training LLC; Michael Drapeau, FedEx Freight; JJ Harned, Indian River Transport Co.; William Hathaway, Noregon Systems Inc.; Garrett Knollman, Transmark; Joey Mills, UPS Freight; Donald Slager, Slager Trucking Company; Patrick Usher, Usher Transport Inc.; Gabrielle Wadhams, Wadhams Enterprises Inc.; and Dan Kling, Reddaway.

