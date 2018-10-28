ATA Congratulates 2018 EPA SmartWay Excellence Winners

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Trucking Associations congratulated 21 member fleets for winning SmartWay Excellence Awards from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

"Over the past 14 years, the US EPA SmartWay Transport Partnership has collaborated with thousands of businesses to create greener supply chain networks," said EPA's Assistant Administrator of the Office of Air and Radiation, Bill Wehrum. "Each year, we honor the top 1-2% of these SmartWay Partners with an EPA SmartWay Excellence Award, to recognize leadership in moving goods efficiently while protecting the environment and public health."

"EPA's SmartWay Transport Partnership is a model for collaboration between the government and private sector to solve problems," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "We are proud that so many ATA members participate in this important program and are prouder still of the fleets honored here today with a SmartWay Excellence Award."

The ATA members honored with SmartWay Excellence Awards are:

ABF Freight System Inc., C.R. England Inc., Contract Transportation Systems Co., CRST Dedicated Services Inc., CRST Expedited Inc., Doug Andrus Distributing LLC, Duncan and Son Lines Inc., Grammer Industries Inc., Hirschbach Motor Lines, Hub Group, J.B. Hunt Transport Inc., Knight Transportation Inc., Meijer Logistics LLC, NFI Industries, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., Penske Logistics LLC, Saia Motor Freight Line LLC, Southeast Transportation Systems Inc., UPS Small Package, Werner Enterprises and Woody Bogler Trucking Company.

EPA's SmartWay Transport Partnership is a market-driven initiative that empowers businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible, while protecting public health and reducing air pollution. Demonstrating a commitment to corporate sustainability and social responsibility through SmartWay provides for a more competitive and sustainable business environment.

Since 2004, SmartWay Partners have avoided emitting more than 103 million tons of air pollutants (NOx, PM, and CO2) contributing to cleaner air and healthier citizens, while saving more than 215.4 million barrels of oil and $29.7 billion in fuel costs – equivalent to eliminating the annual energy use of over 14 million homes.

