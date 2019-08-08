ATA Congratulates 2019 National Truck Driving Championships Qualifiers

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations congratulated 427 professional truck drivers who qualified for the 2019 National Truck Driving Championships and National Step Van Driving Championships.

"As we celebrate the 82nd National Truck Driving Championships, the passion and dedication of the competing truck drivers to their craft is no different than the first. The vehicles have changed, the safety training has improved and the stakes have grown, but the focus and precision among the field of competitors is something that comes naturally to the 427 participants and more than 3.5 million truck drivers throughout the country," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "Trucking and the American economy benefit greatly from the dedication of these men and women to their skill, and we wish them luck as they compete to be the 2019 National Truck Driving Championships Bendix Grand Champion."

To qualify for the NTDCs, truck drivers must maintain a year of accident-free driving and win their vehicle class at the state-level truck driving championships. Professional truck drivers progress from the state championships to nationals, competing in eight classes of truck and one step van class. The competition consists of a written examination that tests drivers' knowledge of trucking facts, rules, statistics and safety protocols; a pre-trip inspection that tests drivers' ability to identify defects on the vehicle; and a challenging driving course that assesses precision and strategy.

The National Truck Driving Championships take place August 14-17 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Professional truck drivers will compete for the title of National Champion in the nine vehicle classes, with one driver taking home the overall title of 2019 National Truck Driving Championships Bendix Grand Champion.

Last year, FedEx Freight driver and America's Road Team Captain Scott Woodrome took home Bendix grand champion honors. In May of this year, Woodrome won the state championship in Ohio, qualifying once again for the NTDCs, and will be attempting to defend his crown next week. Full recaps of each day of last year's National Truck Driving Championships can be found on ATA's official YouTube page.

Transport Topics has been chronicling "The Road to NTDC 2019," including a comprehensive list of qualifiers and stories about several of the professional truck drivers competing this year in Pittsburgh. Of the 427 drivers who qualified for this year's National Truck Driving Championships, there are 32 "rookies" who are competing in any level of ATA federation truck driving championships for the first time.

ATA's Safety Management Council is hosting this year's National Truck Driving Championships with Premiere Sponsor ACT 1. Dozens of industry professionals serve on the National Truck Driving Championships committee and volunteer at the event. To find out more about the competition, visit the official NTDC website.

ATA continues to develop relationships with key industry partners looking to promote the elite, dedicated drivers who lead the trucking workforce. As such, ATA thanks NTDC Corporate Sponsors AAA Cooper Transportation, ABF Freight System, Inc., FedEx, FedEx Express, FedEx Freight, FedEx Ground, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., PITT OHIO, PrePass – services provided by HELP Inc., UPS Freight, and Walmart Transportation LLC. ATA also recognizes Bendix as the Grand Champion award sponsor.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook . Trucking Moves America Forward .

