ATA Honors Arkansas' Shannon Newton with President's TAEC Award

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Arkansas Trucking Association President Shannon Newton was named the 17th recipient of the American Trucking Associations' President's Trucking Association Executives Council Leadership Award during ATA's 85th Management Conference and Exhibition.

"We are honored to present this award to someone who has worked so tirelessly on behalf of our federation during her tenure leading a state that has a major trucking footprint," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "Shannon and her team in Arkansas have shown strength and determination at the state level, but have also supported regional and national advocacy efforts and continued to fight for the betterment of our industry."

Newton joined the Arkansas Trucking Association in 2003 and quickly set to work establishing herself as a proponent of positive change within the industry. She built her trucking portfolio by editing an award-winning state trucking association magazine and managing a worker's compensation program before moving into her leadership position. As president, she joined forces with American Trucking Associations to garner support for multiple projects that have shown support for a safety-first image of the industry. This includes advocating for the full implementation of the electric logging device mandate, despite significant pressure, and helping shepherd the introduction of the Honest Operators Undertake Road Safety Act, the HOURS Act.

The Trucking Association Executives Council is comprised of staff executives of state trucking associations and conferences affiliated with the American Trucking Associations. TAEC serves to promote the trucking industry; contribute to the improvement of the associations and organizations established to serve the trucking industry; and advance the professional stature and capabilities of the managers and executives of such associations.

The President's TAEC Leadership Award was created in 2002 by ATA to honor a state trucking association leader and to create an enduring legacy for that leader and for the industry. The award comes with a $10,000 grant for a non-profit 501(c)(3) trucking education or research organization chosen by Newton.

"Our industry benefits greatly from leaders like Shannon who build coalitions, generate relationships and make sure pro-safety, pro-trucking policies are enacted at the state level and supported at the national level," said incoming ATA Chairman Barry Pottle, president of Pottle's Transportation. "Shannon is a great example of the wonderful relationship ATA has with our state federation and how we can use those to make a positive impact in our industry."

Past winners of the award are: Shawn Yadon of California, Brenda Neville of Iowa, John Esparza of Texas, Kendra Hems of New York, Mike Riley of Connecticut, Rick Todd of South Carolina, George Burruss of Missouri, Karen Rasmussen of Arizona, Jim Runk of Pennsylvania, Tom Howells of Wisconsin, John Hausladen of Minnesota, Dale Hanington of Maine, Larry Davis of Ohio, Dale Bennett of Virginia, Cathy Gautreaux of Louisiana and Dave Huneryager of Tennessee.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook . Trucking Moves America Forward .

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

Related Links

http://www.trucking.org

