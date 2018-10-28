ATA Honors Seven State Executives for Service to Industry

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Trucking Associations honored seven state trucking executives for their notable service to the industry during ATA's annual Management Conference & Exhibition.

"ATA's strength lies in our Federation," said incoming ATA Chairman Barry Pottle, president of Pottle's Transportation LLC. "Having a presence in every state capital allows ATA to keep its finger on the pulse of issues across the country, responding to concerns at a moment's notice. These remarkable individuals have demonstrated real leadership and a commitment to trucking that we all should strive to embody."

This year, ATA honored seven executives with a combined 110 years of experience at today's ATA Leadership and Awards Luncheon. Those executives were:

Tony Bradley, president and CEO of the Arizona Trucking Association, and Johnny Johnson, managing director of the New Mexico Trucking Association, for five years of service;

Kendra Hems, president of the Trucking Association of New York, and Brenda Neville, president of the Iowa Motor Truck Association, for 10 years of service;

Ed Crowell, president of the Georgia Motor Truck Association, and Sheila Foertsch, managing director of Wyoming Trucking Association, for 25 years of service; and

Rick Todd, president of the South Carolina Trucking Association, for 30 years of service.

"These state executives are ATA's 'boots on the ground' in statehouses and state capitols across the nation," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "With gridlock seizing Washington, states are increasingly looking to impose unjust tolls and unfair rules on trucking, and our state executives are the first line of defense for our industry."

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward

